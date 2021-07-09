Cancel
Laguna Beach, CA

Opinion: Outside In

By Guest Contributor
lagunabeachindy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Beware of all enterprises that require new clothes.” Henry David Thoreau. It’s summer, again, and I need new swim trunks. My current ones are from the prior century, which may sound old to you if you are a Millennial, but they are newer than most of my ties. I pull them up over my newly acquired girth and realize that the only thing I’ve really accomplished during the preceding year is to accumulate another ten pounds of fatty tissue. I suck in my gut and puff out my chest to counteract this sad fact. However, I fear I still bear less of a resemblance to David Hasselhoff than to the Michelin Man. I ask my wife how I look.

