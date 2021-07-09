Former NHL defenseman Bryan 'Bugsy' Watson dies at 78

Corson Ceulemans is a defenseman coming out of the Junior-A Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL), where he has spent the past two seasons playing for the Brooks Bandits. Ceulemans is listed at 6’-2” and 201 pounds, giving him good size and, having just turned 18 in May, is on the younger side of this year’s draft class. The reason Ceulemans played in the AJHL this season and not the WHL (where he was selected in their bantam draft) is because he plans to head to the NCAA next season to play for the Wisconsin Badgers. Ceulemans has also played a substantial role for Team Canada in international competition, including at this year’s U18 World Junior Championships, where he was part of Canada’s gold medal team, producing a strong 8 points (1g, 7a) in 6 games. His career stats from Elite Prospects are below.