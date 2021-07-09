Riddle Discusses Legitimate Heat With Seth Rollins

Hello everyone and welcome. Tonight is the go home show for Money in the Bank, and the first show in a while with live fans in attendance. Honestly, I haven’t missed them and am sure this crowd will remind me of why very quickly. Tonight we’ve got a Smackdown women’s title match between Bianca Belair and Carmella, this came together last week when Bayley got injured and plans had to chance rapidly. All 4 of the Smackdown entrants into the Money in the Bank ladder match will have a Fatal 4-way, so we’ll see what Big E, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins can get up to. Also a big trios match when Universal champion Roman Reigns teams the Usos to take on Edge and Rey and Dominik Mysterio. That’s enough preview action, let’s see how the crowd is.