UNITED SCHOOL DISTRICT ISSUES UPDATE ON FACE COVERINGS FOR UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR

Hoopeston Area’s Registration process for the 2021-22 school will be strictly online. Visit the district’s website https://www.hoopeston.k12.il.us and click on the black box that says, RETURNING STUDENT REGISTRATION. All students that have ever been enrolled in our school district and ALL Kindergarten students that have PRE-REGISTERED are considered RETURNING STUDENTS. The registration link will be active for 72 hours (August 2nd – 4th). Registration may be completed any time during this time frame. Please be watching for more information via mail the week of July 19th.The following dates and times are available office hours at each building if families need to pay fees by cash, submit a Book Waiver or pick up/drop off forms. Parents/ Guardians with no internet access may also visit the school during these dates and times to use a district laptop to complete the registration process.