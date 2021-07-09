UNITED SCHOOL DISTRICT ISSUES UPDATE ON FACE COVERINGS FOR UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR
The United School District announced its mask policy for the upcoming school year earlier today. In a statement on the district’s website, students will have the option to wear face masks or coverings next year, except while on school buses. The decision to make masks and face coverings optional stems from the lifting of Pennsylvania’s mask mandate – which occurred on June 28 – which states that visitors, students and district employees are not required to wear a mask inside the schools.www.wdadradio.com
