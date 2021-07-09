Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UNITED SCHOOL DISTRICT ISSUES UPDATE ON FACE COVERINGS FOR UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR

By Hometown4
wdadradio.com
 8 days ago

The United School District announced its mask policy for the upcoming school year earlier today. In a statement on the district’s website, students will have the option to wear face masks or coverings next year, except while on school buses. The decision to make masks and face coverings optional stems from the lifting of Pennsylvania’s mask mandate – which occurred on June 28 – which states that visitors, students and district employees are not required to wear a mask inside the schools.

www.wdadradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#Face Masks#United School District#United School District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
Related
Greenville, SCFOX Carolina

Face coverings no longer required on SC school buses, officials say

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Greenville County Schools announced students will no longer be required to wear masks on school buses. According the GCS, the school district was informed by the South Carolina Department of Education who said that state-owned school buses are now included in the the state's mask prohibition (Proviso 1.108).
New York City, NYPosted by
CNY News

New York Changes Mask Mandate For The Upcoming School Year

As COVID-19 positivity rates are decreasing in New York, the State has issued new guidelines for mask-wearing for summer school students. On Wednesday, the New York Department of Health sent updated guidelines to school superintendents throughout the state. As the positivity rates for COVID-19 transmissions are decreasing throughout the state,...
Wilson County, TNWSMV

Wilson County Schools releases new COVID guidelines for upcoming year

Wilson County Schools has updated its COVID policies for the upcoming school year, and masks will be optional for all students and staff. The announcement was posted on the schools' Facebook page on Monday night. Besides, face coverings will be optional for all students and staff for the upcoming school year. However, those masks must conform to the school dress code policy.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KIII 3News

CCISD releases supplies list for upcoming school year

The Corpus Christi Independent School District has released the 2021-2022 school supplies list for all grade levels. The district will continue offering year-round instruction with eight days of intercession for students. According to the state, year-round districts offer instruction 11 out of the 12-months of a year. This new calendar...
Erie, PAErie Times-News

United Way, Erie School District to bring community school model to 5 more buildings

In coming years, every Erie School District student entering Erie High will have graduated from a United Way community school. Under a partnership formally announced Thursday, which the Erie Times-News previously reported, Grover Cleveland, JoAnna Connell, Jefferson and Lincoln elementary schools and Woodrow Wilson Middle School will become community schools. All of the district's elementary and middle schools will be community schools once the strategy is implemented at those buildings.
Collinsville, ILtheintelligencer.com

Collinsville, 9 other school districts unite in call to action

COLLINSVILLE — Wednesday, a group of 10 superintendents from throughout the state, including the Collinsville School District, launched an email campaign asking for their peer superintendents and school boards to unite in a call for immediate guidance to open schools or to return control to the locally-elected school boards by the governor, the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

BOE to discuss distance learning options for families in upcoming school year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While students enjoy their summer vacation, Hawaii educational leaders are planning ahead for the upcoming school year figuring out how to incorporate distance learning. The DOE previously announced that all students would be back to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 academic year, but BOE Chair Catherine Payne...
Hoopeston, ILwhporadio.com

HOOPESTON AREA COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT #11 SCHOOL OPENING INFORMATION 2021-22

Hoopeston Area’s Registration process for the 2021-22 school will be strictly online. Visit the district’s website https://www.hoopeston.k12.il.us and click on the black box that says, RETURNING STUDENT REGISTRATION. All students that have ever been enrolled in our school district and ALL Kindergarten students that have PRE-REGISTERED are considered RETURNING STUDENTS. The registration link will be active for 72 hours (August 2nd – 4th). Registration may be completed any time during this time frame. Please be watching for more information via mail the week of July 19th.The following dates and times are available office hours at each building if families need to pay fees by cash, submit a Book Waiver or pick up/drop off forms. Parents/ Guardians with no internet access may also visit the school during these dates and times to use a district laptop to complete the registration process.

Comments / 0

Community Policy