Massive $20M Missouri home goes up for sale including Ferris wheel, bowling alley

By Nexstar Media Wire
fox4kc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLINT HILL, Mo. — A $20 million house listing just hit the market in the St. Louis region and could be a “record-breaker” for the area, according to the listing agents. The property, which real estate agents called a one-of-a-kind English Country Estate, is in the small town of Flint Hill. It’s a St. Charles County community outside of Wentzville that’s unknown to many. The address is 7 Hillside Court.

