Shae Universe shares dazzling visuals for "111" [Video]

By Tayo Odutola
earmilk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK-raised, Nigerian-born artist Shaé Universe shares eclectic visuals for her new single "111." The uplifting song is a homage to the numerology concept of angel numbers and Shae's own experiences. Backed by the sublime and atmospheric production from Sons Of Sonix, Shae brings to the fore a spirit enchanting vibe with her multi-layered melodic runs. Her silky vocals seamlessly cascade the reflective backdrop while her lyrics explore the power of desire and manifestation on one's life. Inspired by an incident that happened late last year when she encountered the number 111 on different occasions, she decided to explore the spiritual side of things and found that it represented a time of elevation or awakening in one's life so might best to put it into a song for the world to hear.

Musicearmilk.com

Nitefire release a nostalgic video for "Uptight" [Video]

The duo Nitefire gallivant around the city sporting beaded bracelets and necklaces in their newest music video for their latest single, "Uptight". The nostalgic-feeling visual video is fashionably retro and feels straight out of a late 90s, lightheaded cinematic flick. The two friends hailing from San Fernando Valley have about...
Musicearmilk.com

Boy Untitled applies a new perspective to "Losing Time" with a striking visual [Video]

Music, the same as any art form is wholly open to an individual's interpretation, even if the key focus is already abundantly clear. LA-based artist Boy Untitled has expertly used that concept to provide a new dimension to his brooding alt-pop cut "Losing Time," with a bold, and cleanly executed visual that nods to iconic, turn of the century pop culture aesthetics.
Musicearmilk.com

PYJÆN delivers a stunner with "Moonlight" [Premiere]

Since its formation in 2016, the group PYJÆN didn’t take long to establish itself as a supremely talented musical force with a sound that continually instills a sense of wonder. With each new release, the five-piece London crew (whose name is pronounced “Pie-jan”) delivers new surprises as their music evolves and matures while maintaining immense quality. Unsurprisingly, the latest release from the PYJÆN camp does not disappoint. “Moonlight” is the third single taken from their forthcoming album Feast and is premiering today on EARMILK. With guest vocals from Elisa Imperilee, “Moonlight” shows once again that PYJÆN’s music exists in a realm of its own and is absolutely worth a listen.
Musicearmilk.com

Boon's "Can't Be Love" reminds us we are worth more

Nashville-based, self-produced singer/songwriter and musician Boon is a breath of fresh air. Combining experimental electronic sounds, with gritty blues rock guitar riffs and dark pop melodies, Boon is creating an intoxicating sound all of his own. Born into a musical family with his father as a long time guitarist for...
Musicearmilk.com

Andreas Owens steps into the solo spotlight on his ‘almost everything i've ever wanted to say’ EP

Los Angeles-based producer and singer-songwriter andreas owens and lead singer of the indie-pop outfit The Millennial Club has dropped his solo debut EP almost everything i've ever wanted to say. A deep-seated and unguarded R&B-tinged pop record, the EP follows a series of 2021 singles: “don’t feel happy”, “falling & falling”, and “not much (better than before).” Andreas Owens exhibits a new level of intimacy and self-understanding in his pristine yet unfeigned 5-track effort.
Musicearmilk.com

Indigo Eyes releases new single 'One More Night'

Emerging producer Joseph Robson aka Indigo Eyes has garnered growing support for his refreshing take on electronic house. Today, he's is back with a bubbly, intoxicating house-pop record titled "One More Night," featuring vocals from Georgie O'Brien. Hailing from London, Robson's talent was discovered early on through childhood music lessons....
Musicearmilk.com

DJ Lucas, Papo2oo4, and Subjxct5 share fresh new visual for "Rush Hour" [Video]

DJ Lucas, Papo2oo4, and Subjxct5 have shared a fresh visual for "Rush Hour", a cut off their underrated album Dirty Designer, released earlier this year. Over an energizing, expressive beat from Subjxct5, DJ Lucas and Papo2oo4 trade memorable verses full of vivid imagery. The instrumental for "Rush Hour" is especially...
Musicearmilk.com

dexter shares effervescent new single “I Like Me”

Rising South-West London artist dexter just released her latest single “I Like Me." The alt-pop gem is lifted off her forthcoming debut EP I do love a good sandwich, via creative incubator Common Knowledge, an imprint founded and run by girl in red's manager. Boosted by just two guitar chords...
Musicearmilk.com

BJRNCK yearns for something deeper in her visual for "Thug Cry" [Premiere]

We are undoubtedly currently witnessing a modern renaissance era for R&B, with soulful crooners from all around the globe putting out countless modern classics on a weekly basis with artists such as Giveon, Snoh Alegra, Brent Faiyaz, Summer Walker and Ari Lennox drawing from the traditional, heartfelt sound of the 80's & 90's soul while adding their own unique modern twist. Today, EARMILK wanted to highlight another rising star, a shining Chicago via LA-based songstress by the name of BJRNCK, who has been making strives in the LA scene with her Southern gospel meets Caribbean groove inspired take on R&B since about 2018. She has resurfaced with a brand new visual and single entitled "Thug Cry" off of her upcoming debut EP via HITCO.
Celebritiesearmilk.com

ILL ZakieL shares his views on "America" [Video]

"America" is a heartfelt and inspiring record by bilingual Mexican American rapper ILL ZakieL. The visual, directed by Mario Nolasco, has a mix of nostalgia with cinematic aesthetic to capture the lives of those who come to the USA to make something better of themselves. The first half focuses on the Ill Zakiel and his family highlighting their achievements despite how the odds were stacked against them. The video progresses into a documentary style and captures images of different immigrants who want the same thing as everyone else, peace of mind.
Musicearmilk.com

RÜFÜS DU SOL return with the aptly titled new single, "Alive"

Australian group RÜFÜS DU SOL returns with their first original single in three years, "Alive." On Zane Low's Apple Music 1 show, the trio also revealed that this track is the first release off a forthcoming larger body of work, and will be accompanied by an added set of dates to their North American tour, starting this summer.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Amari Amore releases new single ‘Cleanse’

Amari Amore is an Indie Singer/Songwriter based out of the DFW area. She is a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School For the Performing and Visual Arts; the same school that produced the amazing talents of Norah Jones, Erykah Badu, Elliot Skinner, Roy Hargrove and many others. She studied classical guitar which led to her current studies of Music at the University of North Texas in Denton. Amari started playing guitar and writing songs her freshman year of high school and hasn’t looked back since. She has accomplished quite a bit in her short yet fruitful journey from being a merit winner for the 2018 and 2019 National Young Arts foundation Merit award years, being a Finalist for the Pickup Music Emerging Artists, and being named as a top artists in the NPR North Texas Top 20 under 20 Artists.
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Ice Cube Shares Update on His Contract with Black America [VIDEO]

Ice Cube gave an update about his Contract with Black America during his appearance on The Breakfast Club this week. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. “We’re doing a lot of stuff behind the scenes, out of the public’s eye, because things...
Santa Ana, CAearmilk.com

Dre Delamar chases the lady of his dreams on "Voss" [Video]

Santa Ana, CA-based artist Dre Delamar recently put out his 3-track EP entitled Vibes and now he returns with the video for "Voss." The K. English' produced record is a storytelling record ripe with moody and sparse aesthetics that merge to form a cinematic backdrop for Delamar's impassioned flow. On here, Delamar goes into story mode with vivid details of a potential rendezvous with a lady that caught his eye. His bass-laden vocals are hard to ignore and his description of the potential one-on-one session puts the listener right in the mix.
Musicearmilk.com

Homeboy Sandman pushes a diabolical vegan agenda in new single "No Beef"

Homeboy Sandman is a name buzzing in several circles concurrently. His honest, sarcastic, emotional lyrics coupled with a laissez faire flow have him sitting very snugly in the pocket. His music puts everything on display without a thought for the neighbours, making something so authentically true to the artist it is impossible to replicate, good luck trying. He released an album in 2020 called Don’t Feed The Monster, entirely produced by Quelle Chris, and now Homeboy Sandman’s latest project has been announced to much backpack fanfare. The upcoming EP is called Anjelitu, with production duties going to underground laureate skater Svengali Aesop Rock. His style of beats usually leans towards low-slinging, dusty blues sci fi, so the mix is perfect. The two rappers even have a group together called Lice, so the chemistry is on point. Their heartfelt tribute to MF DOOM, “Ask Anyone”, will keep DOOM season continuing indefinitely.
Cell Phonesiclarified.com

Apple Shares New Behind the Mac Ad: Made in Canada [Video]

Apple has posted a new Behind the Mac ad entitled, 'Made in Canada'. Behind the Mac, Canadians are making a major impact on global music culture through their creativity. And doing it on a Mac. Take a look at the ad below and click here to watch some of Apple's...
Musicearmilk.com

Kosha Dillz enjoys the summer with his friends on "Yabba Dabba Doo" [Video]

Fun-loving NYC rapper Kosha Dillz cranks up the spirit of summer on his new song/video titled "Yabba Dabba Doo" that sees him bringing out all his friends for a summer block party. The record is a blend of pop and rap elements sprinkled with the spirit of summer and Kosha Dillz's hearty demeanor. Dillz takes listeners through his various endeavors as a veteran indie rapper who didn't get a grammy but rapped outside the venue for the fun of it. The hook is simple, easy to follow, and ties up the track with the happy-go-lucky approach.
Musicearmilk.com

Inés Rae is alt-pop's "New Girl"

Born from years of penning songs in her bedroom, London-based alt-pop starlet in the making, Inés Rae, has artistically and methodically taken her time with her first official single, and it truly shows with the understated, yet instantly addictive cut, "New Girl." New girl, she may be, but amateur she...
