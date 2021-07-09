Shae Universe shares dazzling visuals for "111" [Video]
The UK-raised, Nigerian-born artist Shaé Universe shares eclectic visuals for her new single "111." The uplifting song is a homage to the numerology concept of angel numbers and Shae's own experiences. Backed by the sublime and atmospheric production from Sons Of Sonix, Shae brings to the fore a spirit enchanting vibe with her multi-layered melodic runs. Her silky vocals seamlessly cascade the reflective backdrop while her lyrics explore the power of desire and manifestation on one's life. Inspired by an incident that happened late last year when she encountered the number 111 on different occasions, she decided to explore the spiritual side of things and found that it represented a time of elevation or awakening in one's life so might best to put it into a song for the world to hear.earmilk.com
