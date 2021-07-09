Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Donald Trump to return to Phoenix for ‘Rally to Protect Our Elections’

12news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Former United States President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his first appearance in the Valley since the presidential election in 2020. According to a release from Turning Point Action, Trump is set to visit the Phoenix area for a rally on July 24 at the Arizona Federal Theater. Dubbed, the "Rally to Protect Our Elections," the event will be hosted by Charlie Kirk and feature Trump as the keynote speaker and other special guests.

www.12news.com

Comments / 88

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Arizonans#Tpaction Com Rally
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
POTUSWashington Post

'Did Donald Trump lose?’: A revealing Fox News interview leads to a challenging question for its host

It is an accomplishment to be a Fox News host who is notably more supportive of Donald Trump than his peers, but it’s an accomplishment that Pete Hegseth has attained. During Trump’s presidency, Hegseth was reported to speak with Trump regularly, advocating for a presidential pardon for several service members who were accused or convicted of war crimes, advocacy Trump heeded. Hegseth, who conducted an on-air interview with Trump that overlapped with a campaign rally for the then-president, was at one point rumored to be in the mix for a Cabinet position.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Is Speaking to an America That Doesn’t Exist

Joe Biden is not known as a fiery orator, but the president was riled up yesterday. Biden spoke in Philadelphia about voting rights, calling a current round of state laws and bills, plus rhetoric emanating from Donald Trump and others, “the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War.” The president defended the 2020 election, celebrating the record voter turnout, praising election officials who made sure voting was smooth, and rebutting attacks lodged by Trump and his aides, who have baselessly claimed that the election was stolen or marred by fraud. “No other election has ever been held under such scrutiny, such high standards,” Biden said. “The big lie is just that: a big lie.”
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

Live On Fox News, Texas Democrat Challenges Host: ‘Donald Trump Lost The Election...Can You Admit That?’

During a live interview on Fox News Channel’s Fox News Primetime Tuesday, a Texas state legislator turned the tables and began grilling the host, Pete Hegseth, asking him. The interview featured James Talarico, one of more than 50 Democrats who left Texas for Washington, denying the Texas House the minimum number of legislators required to conduct business as the legislature takes up Republican-sponsored restrictions on voting in the state.
Palm Beach, FLPosted by
Forbes

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Routes Another $48,000 To Donald Trump Via Gubernatorial Campaign

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is running for governor of Arkansas, and Donald Trump keeps benefitting. In mid-April, Sanders hosted a campaign event at Mar-a-Lago. State filings released Thursday for the second quarter of 2021 show that her campaign paid the Palm Beach, Florida club, which Trump owns outright, $48,000 on April 9 for catering and an event venue. The expenditure made up 70 percent of what the Sanders campaign spent on events for the entire quarter.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump doesn't believe in coups. But if he did ...

(CNN) — Donald Trump wants to get something straight. He's not a big coup guy. "Despite massive Voter Fraud and Irregularities during the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, that we are now seeing play out in very big and important States, I never threatened, or spoke about, to anyone, a coup of our Government," Trump said in response to reporting from a forthcoming book that alleges that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley -- among other top generals -- was deeply concerned that the 45th President would lead a coup if he lost the 2020 election.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Why the GOP is keeping Trump bubble-wrapped

Nicole Hemmer is an associate research scholar at Columbia University with the Obama Presidency Oral History Project and the author of "Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics." She co-hosts the history podcasts "Past Present" and "This Day in Esoteric Political History" and is co-producer of the new podcast "Welcome To Your Fantasy." The views expressed in this commentary are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.

Comments / 88

Community Policy