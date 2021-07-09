Donald Trump to return to Phoenix for ‘Rally to Protect Our Elections’
PHOENIX — Former United States President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his first appearance in the Valley since the presidential election in 2020. According to a release from Turning Point Action, Trump is set to visit the Phoenix area for a rally on July 24 at the Arizona Federal Theater. Dubbed, the "Rally to Protect Our Elections," the event will be hosted by Charlie Kirk and feature Trump as the keynote speaker and other special guests.www.12news.com
