21-year-old man found fatally shot in parked car in Hawthorne

A 21-year-old man was shot to death inside a parked vehicle at a Hawthorne apartment building carport, police said Friday.

The shooting was reported about 4:10 p.m. Thursday at 14124 S. Chadron Ave., Hawthorne Police Lt. Ti Goetz told City News Service.

Zerail Dijon Rivera was a Los Angeles resident, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The man was found slumped in the front seat of the vehicle and appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds, Goetz said.

When Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics arrived, they pronounced him dead at the scene.

“It appears to be a targeted walk-up shooting,” Goetz said, adding, the victim “appears to be a gang member.”

Goetz asked anyone who saw or heard the shooting or has surveillance video to call detectives at 310-348-2863 or the police watch commander at 310- 349-2727.