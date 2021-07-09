Cancel
Hawthorne, CA

21-year-old man found fatally shot in parked car in Hawthorne

By City News Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 7 days ago
A 21-year-old man was shot to death inside a parked vehicle at a Hawthorne apartment building carport, police said Friday.

The shooting was reported about 4:10 p.m. Thursday at 14124 S. Chadron Ave., Hawthorne Police Lt. Ti Goetz told City News Service.

Zerail Dijon Rivera was a Los Angeles resident, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The man was found slumped in the front seat of the vehicle and appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds, Goetz said.

When Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics arrived, they pronounced him dead at the scene.

“It appears to be a targeted walk-up shooting,” Goetz said, adding, the victim “appears to be a gang member.”

Goetz asked anyone who saw or heard the shooting or has surveillance video to call detectives at 310-348-2863 or the police watch commander at 310- 349-2727.

HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

