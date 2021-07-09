Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Moonbug And Amazon Expand Blippi's Universe With New Original Series, Premiering Exclusively To Amazon Kids Subscribers

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonbug Entertainment Ltd. and Amazon Kids+ are collaborating again on more fun and entertaining content for kids starring the global sensation, Blippi. The two companies are creating a new, long-form episodic series called "Blippi's Treehouse," which will premiere exclusively on the Amazon Kids+ streaming service at a future date.

"In just under a year, we have delivered on our promise to families around the world: bringing Blippi to more platforms, with new storylines, and even more great content," said Andy Yeatman, Managing Director of the Americas at Moonbug."Blippi's contagious curiosity inspires kids everywhere to get excited about learning new things and we are thrilled by Amazon's dedication to educational kids programming."

"We can't wait for Blippi fans to get to know Blippi's Treehouse and experience the Blippi they love like never before," said Veronica Pickett, Head of Amazon Kids+original series. "No one brings entertainment and education together for kids quite like Amazon Kids+ and our friend Blippi. We know the millions of Amazon Kids+ subscribers will love these new Blippi adventures."

Blippi started as an online live action, educational children's show for kids ages 2-5 years old. In the few years since the show was first created, Blippi has become one of the world's most popular preschool entertainers, with over 3 billion minutes streamed on Amazon Prime Video, more than one billion views on YouTube just last month and over 30 million dedicated followers. While Blippi content is available in 8 different languages and on a range of streaming platforms, "Blippi's Treehouse" is the first new original series set outside the original YouTube show.

Fans of Blippi in the US can see him in a live theatre tour starting on July 5th, bringing the magic of the show to children around the country. The music from both the on-screen show and the live show are now available for streaming on all the major music platforms. Since the start of the year, music from these shows has been streamed over 120 million times, a 90% increase since last year.

About Moonbug Moonbug Entertainment is an award-winning global entertainment company behind some of the most popular kids' titles in the world. Moonbug's lineup includes global sensations CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas , Go Buster , Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage, ARPO and many more which are available in 27 languages.

In just three years, the company has become a kids programming powerhouse with a library of more than 550 hours of content, distributed on more than 100 platforms globally, including Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Sky, Tencent, Youku and Roku. In May of 2020, Tubular Labs named Moonbug one of the leading digital kids' entertainment companies in the world based on the total number of minutes watched worldwide.

For more information about Moonbug's shows, please visit: moonbug.com/shows .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moonbug-and-amazon-expand-blippis-universe-with-new-original-series-premiering-exclusively-to-amazon-kids-subscribers-301328897.html

SOURCE Moonbug

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
851
Followers
32K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arpo#Playtime#Arpo#Amazon Prime Video#Hulu#Tencent#Tubular Labs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 11 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix have boosted their library today by adding eleven new movies and television shows. The streaming giant, who are currently picking up strong audience reactions for the likes of Gunpowder Milkshake and the Fear Street trilogy, have released an eclectic mix of fresh material, including original romance A Perfect Fit, documentary Lift Like a Girl, season two of Never Have I Ever, and the animated hit Surf’s Up.
Business Insider

College students can save big on streaming services — check out deals from Amazon Prime, Hulu, Paramount Plus, and more

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. While living in a shared dorm room my freshman year of college, I started regularly watching late-night movies on my laptop with a good pair of headphones. Living on a tight budget, I could only afford to choose one streaming service and would sometimes switch between different options month to month.
Moviesmystar106.com

Amazon will stream Universal Movies after Peacock

According to the report, Amazon Prime Video has just inked a deal to stream Universal live-action releases starting in 2022. The deal is very specific because Peacock also has an agreement with Universal to stream its movies. In the first four months of a Universal movie release, Peacock will have access to the streaming rights.
TV ShowsVulture

Amazon Prime and IMDb TV’s Classic TV Catalogues Just Got Bigger

In the age of streaming, TV shows from before 1990 often get forgotten about. But for people who’d like to watch something before the Time Before Friends, here’s some good news: Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV are expanding their classic-television catalogues. The two streamers — the latter owned by Amazon yet free to stream — are introducing a variety of Norman Lear–produced shows as part of a new deal with Sony Pictures Television, which Amazon claimed in a report in Variety as “the largest volume of Norman Lear complete series content ever available to stream.”
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

This Independence Day, Amazon Prime Video premieres the incredible story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) in Amazon Original Movie Shershaah

Amazon Prime Video today announced the world premiere of Amazon Original Movie Shershaah. The announcement marks the first ever and landmark collaboration between Amazon Prime Video and Dharma Productions for a global premiere. The highly anticipated war drama is inspired by the life of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC), essayed by Sidharth Malhotra. Adding to the varied library of phenomenal offerings on Amazon Prime Video, Shershaah is the 9th Hindi language Bollywood direct-to-service offering following successful releases of Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Chhalaang, Coolie No. 1, Durgamati, Hello Charlie, Sherni and the upcoming Toofaan.
BusinessScreendaily

Universal signs streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video

Universal has signed a complex multi-year licensing deal with Amazon giving the tech giant’s Prime Video subscription streaming service an exclusive pay-one window for the studio’s live-action films starting with the 2022 theatrical release slate. The deal comes a few days after Universal announced that beginning next year all its...
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

Could IMDb TV Become the #1 Free Streaming Service?

According to a new Variety VIP+ analysis, Amazon’s IMDb TV seems to be rising head-and-shoulders above the other free streaming services available. In the competitive streaming market, the analysis says, companies need to set themselves apart by offering new features and different content. The analytic data shows that IMDb TV...
MoviesObserver

Universal to Develop and Produce Exclusive Original Films for Peacock

The ever-fluid challenges of a constantly evolving entertainment industry require creative solutions. In that spirit, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG), which is composed of Universal, Focus Features, Illumination and DreamWorks Animation titles, are remodeling the traditional Pay-One window in a deal with streaming service Peacock. Beginning with the 2022 theatrical...
Universal, INEngadget

Amazon locks down some exclusive streaming rights for Universal movies

Amazon has struck a multi-year deal for exclusive Prime Video streaming rights for Universal's live-action theatrical releases. As Deadline reports, it's the first time Amazon has made such an agreement with a major US studio. The deal kicks in with Universal's 2022 slate of movies. Here's where things might get...
TV & VideosDeadline

How Larry Tanz, Netflix’s VP Of Original Series For EMEA, Is Radically Expanding The Streamer’s Web Of Inclusivity

When Netflix lured Larry Tanz from Michael Eisner’s digital studio Vuguru in 2014 to head up its content acquisition in Europe, the streamer’s regional presence was no more than a little townhouse on a canal in Amsterdam. Seven years and one pandemic later, the exec, who is now VP of Original Series for EMEA, is making shows in 20 different countries, with people on the ground in London, Madrid, Berlin, Rome and Paris to name a few.
TV SeriesColumbus Alive

New to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney+ for July 16

McCartney 3,2,1: Documentary Series Premiere (Hulu Original) Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers: Special (NBC) Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008) Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (2021) Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) July 17. The Empty Man (2020) July 18. 100 Foot...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

This weekend is a big one when it comes to what’s new on streaming. Now we’re deep in the summer movie season, we’re getting at least one major new film release dropping each week. Or, in this case, two. A sequel 25 years in the making finally debuts this Friday, along with the final chapter in a unique trilogy that’s been gripping the internet all month. Let’s take a look at everything hitting Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime this weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy