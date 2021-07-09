Cancel
Checkers® & Rally's® To Serve Up The #1 Most Craveable Fries In America* For $1 On National French Fry Day

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

TAMPA, Fla., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., the parent company of Checkers & Rally's iconic drive-thru restaurants, today announced that it will celebrate its #1 Most Craveable Fries in America * win by serving up $1 Fries, Any Size, at its restaurants across the country on National French Fry Day, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. For every order of fries sold, Checkers & Rally's' will donate the full dollar to No Kid Hungry, a campaign to end childhood hunger in America. **

"We were thrilled to be named the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America by consumers, and we wanted to celebrate by giving back to the communities we serve," said Frances Allen, President & CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., and Member of the No Kid Hungry Advisory Board. "No Kid Hungry is providing grants to help schools and community organizations across the country provide meals to kids. We are proud to partner with them as our national charity for a second year in a row."

Every $1 invested can connect a child with up to 10 healthy meals.***

"We are so grateful for our partnership with Checkers & Rally's," said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "With as many as 1 in 6 kids facing hunger today, the work that we're doing to feed them is even more pressing. We couldn't do this work without the support of partners like Checkers & Rally's."

In addition to the $1 Fries, Any Size offer on Tuesday, Checkers & Rally's plans to celebrate National French Fry Day all week long with a series of "Fry Freak Week" events:

  • All Week: Checkers & Rally's Fry Love Express -The Checkers & Rally's Fry Love Express, a 43-foot trailer with a tricked out, fully functional fry kitchen, will be in cities across Ohio during Fry Freak Week, serving up free fries. To see the latest list of tour dates and locations, visit www.checkers.com/fryloveexpress/
  • Monday, July 12 - Friday, July 16: #1 Fry Freak Sweepstakes on TikTok -Show Checkers & Rally's how you're the #1 Fry Freak for a chance to win cool prizes, like Fry Freak Prize Packs or the Grand Prize, an exclusive experience of your choice with the Fry Love Express. Be sure to check out our TikTok ( @checkersrallys) to see all the Fry Freaks out there. #FryFreak
  • Tuesday, July 13: $1 Fries, Any Size, to Benefit No Kid Hungry -From open to close, enjoy $1 Fries, Any Size, at the more than 830 Checkers & Rally's restaurants across the country.
  • Thursday, July 15: FryCoin is Coming! -Checkers & Rally's is joining the cryptocurrency craziness with FryCoin. Download the brand's App and sign up for Rewards on Thursday, July 15, to earn enough FryCoin by "FryDay," July 16, to get a free large fry, no purchase necessary. The FryCoin coupon will be valid only on July 16, 2021.
  • Friday, July 16: More Fry Fun on FryDay! -#1 Fry Freak Sweepstakes entries to be unveiled on TikTok and FryCoin redemptions round out the weeklong celebration.

For more information, hours of operation, or to find a Checkers or Rally's location near you, please visit www.checkers.com.

* Technomic Ignite Consumer Data (2020), published by Restaurant Business. ** Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. to donate $1 for every order of fries sold on July 13, 2021, up to $100,000. ***Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/ OneDollar

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 836 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

About No Kid HungryNo child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/checkers--rallys-to-serve-up-the-1-most-craveable-fries-in-america-for-1-on-national-french-fry-day-301328877.html

SOURCE Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc.

