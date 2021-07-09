Enforcement Notice - In The Matter Of Alberto Storelli - Adjournment

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - A hearing was originally scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) in the matter of Alberto Storelli on April 28, 2021. The hearing was adjourned to August 13, 2021.

The hearing concerns allegations that:

Between September 2014 and December 2017, Mr. Storelli paid financial compensation to clients without the knowledge or approval of his Dealer Member, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 29.1 and Consolidated Rule 1400. In or about June 2015, Mr. Storelli created and delivered to clients an account statement that was not authorized by his Dealer Member, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 29.1. Between January 2017 and January 2018, Mr. Storelli made misrepresentations to IIROC staff, contrary to Consolidated Rule 1400. Between February 2018 and March 2018, Mr. Storelli failed to cooperate with IIROC staff who were conducting an investigation, contrary to section 8104 of the Consolidated Rules.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Storelli's conduct in January 2017. The alleged violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Richmond, British Columbia office of Global Maxfin Capital, which at the time was an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Storelli is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

The hearing is open to the public, unless the Hearing Panel orders otherwise. The decision of the Hearing Panel will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Hearing Date: August 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Location: Videoconference

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations is available at: Storelli, Alberto - Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

