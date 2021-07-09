Cancel
Padres Relief Pitcher Shockingly Hits Towering Grand Slam Off Max Scherzer

Fox Sports Radio
Fox Sports Radio
 7 days ago
The San Diego Padres battled back from an eight-run deficit to beat the Washington Nationals 9-8 with a walk-off hit by Trent Grisham in the ninth inning. After the game, nobody was talking about Grisham's single; they were talking about the improbable grand slam by Padres rookie relief pitcher Daniel Camarena. He entered the game in the fourth inning after Padres starter Yu Darvish gave up six runs. Camarena surrendered two more runs, leaving the Padres trailing 8-0 going into the bottom of the fourth.

