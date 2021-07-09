Padres Relief Pitcher Shockingly Hits Towering Grand Slam Off Max Scherzer

Scherzer didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Dodgers despite tossing six innings of one-run ball, giving up four hits and a walk while fanning eight. Scherzer notched his fifth straight outing with one or fewer runs allowed, but the bullpen wasted away his excellent effort on the mound against one of the strongest offenses in the National League. The veteran hurler hasn't allowed more than two runs in any outing since the beginning of May and sports an excellent 1.68 ERA with a 0.81 WHIP and a 12.5 K/9 over his last 11 appearances. He's slated to pitch again next week on the road against the Padres.