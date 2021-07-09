Cancel
Global Porous Ceramics Industry (2020 To 2027) - Key Market Trends And Drivers

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Porous Ceramics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Porous Ceramics Market to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Porous Ceramics estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Alumina, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.9% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Titanate segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGRThe Porous Ceramics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR. Zirconate Segment to Record 10.9% CAGRIn the global Zirconate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$899.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.4% CAGR through the analysis period. Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured):

  • Applied Materials, Inc.
  • CoorsTek Inc.
  • KeraNor AS
  • Kyocera Corporation
  • LAM Research Corporation
  • Lianyungang Henka Ceramics Technology Co., Ltd.
  • NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.
  • Nishimura Advanced Ceramics
  • Noritake Co., Limited
  • Rauschert GmbH
  • Refractron Technologies Corp.
  • Selee Corporation
  • STC Superior Technical Ceramics Corp.
  • Toto Ltd.
  • Xiamen Innovacera Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 47

