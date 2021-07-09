Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhodium Market Procurement Intelligence Report With COVID-19 Impact Analysis | SpendEdge

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has been monitoring the Rhodium Market and it is poised to grow by USD 0.13 billion by 2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment .

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major market threats?The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of supplier.
  • What is the expected price changes in this market?The Rhodium Market is expected to have a CAGR of 2.43% during 2020-2024.
  • Who are the top players in the market?Anglo American Plc, Implats Platinum Ltd., Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, Sibanye Stillwater Ltd., African Rainbow Minerals Ltd., Northam Platinum Ltd., Vale SA, Glencore Plc, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., and Umicore, are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?Spot pricing model and Index-based pricing model are the widely adopted pricing models in Rhodium Market.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Related Reports on Metals and Mining Include:

  • Refinery Catalyst- Forecast and Analysis :The refinery catalyst market is set to witness a spend growth of more than USD 1 billion with spend momentum to accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% by 2024.
  • Metal Finishing Sourcing and Procurement Report :The report identifies BASF SE, Dow Inc., and Atotech Deutschland GmbH among the top most important suppliers for metal finishing procurement. Suppliers have a moderate bargaining power in a market that is set to grow at 5.39%.
  • Magnesium Industry - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report :An analysis of the supply market shows that the suppliers are entering into strategic collaborations and adopting strategies like inorganic expansion to obtain economies of scale.

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Rhodium TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge Anirban ChoudhuryMarketing Manager Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340 https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rhodium-market-procurement-intelligence-report-with-covid-19-impact-analysis--spendedge-301328350.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

