Lynn Williams eligible for Olympic roster due to rule change

WRAL News
WRAL News
 7 days ago
Cary, N.C. — The IOC has announced and FIFA has confirmed that participating countries in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic soccer competitions now have the option of selecting 22 players for their squads and will be able to choose a maximum of 18 players to suit up on match days. Due the new rule on expanded Olympic rosters, North Carolina Courage forward Lynn Williams may now be selected for an 18-woman roster on a game-by-game basis, regardless of an injured player on the team.

