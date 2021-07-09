European Parliament Votes To End Caged Farming by 2027

The appearance of the Slovenian Prime Minister, Janez Jansa, in the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday to set the priorities of his presidency of the Council for the next six months has ended up becoming a debate on the deterioration of the rule of law in the country . The European Parliament has demanded that the head of government respect the separation of powers and the independence of the media and has once again urged him to appoint the two delegates to join the new European Prosecutor’s Office. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, recalled that freedom of the press is a “central element” of democracy and warned that the Commission is monitoring the steps taken by Slovenia in this area. Jansa has denied that she represses the press.