Financial Reports

CORRECTION: North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Of $0.73 Per Share

DALLAS, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A correction has been issued for the release disseminated today at 12:17 ET. The per share price in the headline was incorrectly listed. The complete and correct release follows:

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB: NODB) announces net earnings of $1,880,378 or $0.73 per share for the three months ending June 30, 2021, compared to $1,833,896 or $0.71 per share for the same period in 2020. Year to date net earnings through the six months ending June 30, 2021 totaled $3,649,993 or $1.42 per share compared to $4,195,709 or $1.63 per share for the same period in 2020.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is an independent bank established in 1961 with five banking centers in the Dallas, Texas area. The current earnings were prepared internally without review by the company's independent accountants. Earnings are the result of past performance, events and market conditions and are not a guarantee of future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results. Please direct any questions to Glenn Henry, CFO.

Assets 1.5 Billion

Contact:Glenn Henry, EVP and CFO972.716.7100

