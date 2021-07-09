First National Realty Partners Acquires Whitehall Plaza, A 172,425 SF Kroger-Anchored Center In Bloomington, IN.

RED BANK, N.J., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Whitehall Plaza, a grocery-anchored shopping center located at 500 South Liberty Drive, Bloomington, IN. Whitehall Plaza is a market dominant 172,485 SF shopping center that is 91.8% occupied and anchored by a 62,426 SF Kroger. The property is located approximately 3 miles west of downtown Bloomington and adds a secure and growing income stream to FNRP's rapidly growing portfolio of premier real estate assets throughout the United States.

"Whitehall Plaza is a prime example of a daily needs shopping center that is anchored by a top-performing, best-in-class Kroger Grocery Store", said Matt Annibale, Director of Acquisitions at First National Realty Partners. "Complimenting Kroger at the site are key national tenants including Planet Fitness, JoAnn, Regions Bank, and Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers. The stable in-place cash flows coupled with the potential to increase value through lease-up of the remaining vacancies makes this a very attractive acquisition for FNRP and our Investors."

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic, and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as an investor, developer, and asset manager of commercial real estate. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments that result in superior, risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

