Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

HCSS Launches Management Consulting Team To Solve Complex Utility Industry Business Problems

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HCSS, a leading provider of innovative solutions that help heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, announces a new Management Consulting team focused on helping utilities and utility contractors improve and manage their operations. The Management Consulting organization provides HCSS integrated software, data management, and business solutions tailored to utilities' unique challenges and strategies.

"HCSS, the most trusted leader in estimating, project management, and fleet management software, has worked with many large utilities and contractors to provide integrated data architecture, reporting, and advanced analytics," said Phil Baranowski, Director of Enterprise Development at HCSS. "The company helps clients gain business insights with digital solutions to collect, track, and report on business-critical data and to improve efficiency and data-integrity through process digitization, automation, and integrations."

The Management Consulting organization follows a proven methodology built on decades of industry experience and from working with utility clients to develop custom-tailored solutions. The planned approach will provide:

  • Process Improvement - Implement new software and processes to streamline and optimize operations.
  • Assessments, Audits, and Business Cases - Determine the current state of doing business, then recommend focusing improvement efforts concentrating on critical areas such as Governance, People, Process, and Tools.
  • Data Structure and Visualization - Develop a data structure that will flow throughout the entire project lifecycle, from estimating and budgeting through scheduling, reporting, and project tracking.

Management Consulting Team

The Management Consulting team will create tailored solutions that maximize ROI for even more utility industry clients using its combined 30+ years of relevant experience:

  • James Wolf is a certified cost engineering professional with extensive experience deploying technology to support capital projects and construction operations.
  • Michael Shore spent his professional career working directly with enterprise customers to modernize how they plan and deliver construction projects.
  • Phil Baranowski, HCSS' Director of Enterprise Development, brings a diverse background in construction, consulting, capital program and portfolio management, and software implementation and governance.

Software Integration

HCSS integrates with broader IT environments to help facilitate long-term partnerships with our customers. To help customers eliminate duplicate data entry and leverage HCSS-integrated software solutions to manage information directly from the field, HCSS works with ERPs including SAP, Oracle, and Dynamics. HCSS software is SOC 2 compliant and exceeds requirements related to information security, integration, and reporting.

Learn more about HCSS Enterprise Management Consulting practice and our integrated software solutions.

About HCSS

Since 1986, HCSS has been developing software to help construction companies streamline their operations. Today, we are recognized as a pioneer and trusted leader in estimating, operations, and fleet software, serving thousands of construction companies across the nation. Visit www.hcss.com to learn more.

For More Information contact: Becky Boyd MediaFirst PR Office: 770.642.2080 x 214 Cell: 404.421.8497 Email: Becky@MediaFirst.Net

james-wolf.jpg James Wolf James Wolf is a member of the HCSS management consulting team

michael-shore.jpg Michael Shore Michael Shore is a member of the HCSS management consulting team

phil-baranowski.jpg Phil Baranowski Phil Baranowski is HCSS Director of Enterprise Development

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hcss-launches-management-consulting-team-to-solve-complex-utility-industry-business-problems-301328866.html

SOURCE HCSS

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
851
Followers
32K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Company#Data Management#Data Visualization#The Management Consulting#Sap#Oracle#Dynamics#Soc 2#Hcss Director Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Software
Related
Hackettstown, NJwrnjradio.com

Centenary University launches new business concentrations in supply chain management and project management

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Centenary University has introduced two new business concentrations in supply chain management and project management to address the growing need for trained professionals who can maximize strategies and efficiencies in today’s increasingly complex business environment. Both programs are enrolling students for the fall 2021 semester.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

PandoLogic Wins Ventana Research Digital Innovation Award for Human Capital Management

“Best Kept Secret in HR” Takes Top HR Award Twice Within Two Weeks. pandoIQ from PandoLogic, the hire intelligence company and world's leading provider of programmatic recruitment advertising, has been named the winner of the Human Capital Management category in Ventana Research’s 14th Annual Digital Innovation Awards. This award is for a technology vendor that best exemplifies innovation in the applications and technologies that support human capital management.
TechnologySFGate

Syniti launches Data Jumpstart to drive business value from data

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The 3-week solution for the 95% of execs that don't trust their data. Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today launched Syniti Data Jumpstart to help organizations understand the impact of data quality in driving growth, increasing margin, speeding new product introductions, and maximizing the value of major initiatives such as M&A and Digital Transformations.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

ServiceMax Acquires LiquidFrameworks To Advance Field Service Management Solutions In The Energy Sector

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax , the leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire LiquidFrameworks, a leading mobile field operations management solutions company specializing in the energy industry, from Luminate Capital Partners, a private equity firm investing in growth and enterprise software companies. The acquisition enables ServiceMax to expand its field service management solutions to meet the unique challenges of the energy sector.
Technologyaithority.com

SAIC Launches CloudScend to Accelerate Agencies’ Move to the Cloud

Science Applications International Corp.(SAIC) announced the launch of CloudScend, a cohesive solution of integrated platform automation tools, security protocols and processes to help federal agencies plan for and accelerate the migration of large-scale workloads to the cloud and innovate further once they’re there. CloudScend leverages SAIC’s deep experience in helping...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

ServiceMax, A Leader In Field Service Management SaaS, To Be Listed On Nasdaq Following Business Combination With Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation

PLEASANTON and PALO ALTO, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, Inc. ("ServiceMax" or the "Company"), the leader in asset-centric field service management software, today announced it has entered into a business combination agreement with Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (PFDR) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("Pathfinder"). Upon closing of the transaction, ServiceMax will become a publicly traded company, and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the symbol "SMAX". Neil Barua, who has served as CEO of the Company since 2019, will continue to lead the business post-transaction.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Cloud-based network management software firm Auvik raises $250M

Cloud-based network management software firm Auvik Networks Inc. has raised $250 million in new funding to accelerate product development and global reach. The funding, announced today, came exclusively from Great Hill Partners, which have now taken a majority stake in the company. Founded in 2011 and based in Ontario, Canada,...
TechnologyBeta News

The quest for truly integrated digital services

When you first start out on a digital improvement program, it’s important to get buy-in from senior stakeholders. Of course, the reality is that this isn’t always as easy as it seems. To navigate any preconceptions at Chesterfield, we decided to badge our project as an ICT improvement program, and the main reason for doing this was to secure support from Councillors.
Businessaithority.com

Sercompe Expands As-a-Service Offerings And Drives Business Growth With Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Leading managed service provider in Brazil builds on existing HPE partnership to drive competitive advantage for its cloud business and customers with HPE GreenLake. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that Sercompe, a leading IT management service provider in Brazil, has selected HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform to power its expanded industry-leading portfolio of cloud solutions. The updated Sercompe portfolio of as-a-service solutions will be powered by the HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform and intelligent, self-managing HPE Nimble Storage solutions, enabling the business to scale up and down to meet business requirements, develop new offerings more quickly and easily respond to any workload and compute requirement from its own end-user customers.
Softwaredcvelocity.com

Kuecker Logistics, Pulse Integration, and QC Software merge to form KPI, L.P.

Logistics industry firms Kuecker Logistics, Pulse Integration, and QC Software have merged to form a new company, Kuecker Pulse Integration, L.P. (KPI), the companies said today. Funds managed by the private equity group of Ares Management Corp. have acquired a majority interest in the company, with the existing owners of all three businesses retaining equity stakes, the companies also said. KPI will be based in Belton, Mo. Larry Strayhorn, CEO of Pulse Integration, will lead the new company, joined by executives from Pulse, Kuecker, and QC as part of the leadership team. The founders’ vision is to “build a full-service integrator platform with an industry leading software offering,” according to Strayhorn. “Pulse, Kuecker, and QC all hold the same core values of honesty, integrity, and transparency. We are thrilled about the opportunities ahead to combine our companies and extend our track record of value creation, innovation, and success as a larger operator,” Strayhorn said in a statement. Kuecker is a material handling solutions provider with more than 40 years of experience. Using a customized approach, the firm works to design, engineer, and implement logistics management solutions to increase distribution efficiency. Kuecker provides cutting-edge solutions in logistics management, supply chain management, value chain management, industrial automation, inventory management, and more, the company said. Pulse is a systems integrator with more than 50 years of experience serving customers throughout North America. The company is focused on helping companies leverage the right mix of technology in their facilities, and works to understand, collaborate, and analyze business needs in real-time, and provide custom-engineered solutions in a tiered delivery process, according to company leaders. QC provides innovative software solutions for order fulfillment and distribution centers. Headquartered in Cincinnati, the company has been providing software solutions to customers in North America and Europe to streamline warehouse operations using innovative supply chain automation software solutions, the firm said.
Softwarechannele2e.com

Workday Ventures Invests In Revenue Management Software Company Clari

Workday Ventures, the strategic investment arm of SaaS business software provider Workday, has invested in Clari — a sales and revenue operations management software platform. Financial terms were not disclosed. Clari also is joining the Workday Software Partner Program. The result: Clari will integrate forecasting insights with Workday Adaptive Planning...
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Corsa Security Joins the VMware Technology Alliance Partner Program

OTTAWA, Ontario (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Corsa Security, leaders in scaling network security, today announced it has joined the VMware Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program at the Standard partnership level. Members of the TAP program collaborate with VMware to deliver innovative solutions for virtualization and cloud computing. The diversity and depth of the TAP ecosystem provides customers with the flexibility to choose a partner with the right expertise to satisfy their unique needs.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Customer Communication Management Software Market Poised for Excellent Growth During (2021-2026) | Comprehensive Study By AMA

A CCM platform is intended to facilitate connectivity between an organisation and its customers. CCM Software can be effectively Integrated in almost every industry, but it is particularly popular in banking, property and casualty insurance, and manufacturing. These Software services assists in managing the company's contact through several channels, using the customer data to provide better-Personalized customer. This Software is effective Means to Have a Meaningful and Lasting customer relationship, unlike the Traditional approach that requires Immense Investment and Manpower. Companies see CCM software as a Strategic tool for Higher Profitability in the Long run Hence the Global Customer Communication Management Software Market is Expected to Flourish.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Aptean Launches Integrated CRM for its Food and Beverage ERP Solutions

Cloud-Based Solution Enables Improved Customer Service and Increased Efficiency. Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the launch of new, integrated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software for their Food and Beverage Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) products. The integration of CRM and ERP will enable Food and Beverage customers to view orders, timelines, complaints and follow-ups without ever leaving their ERP system.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Continuing acquisition streak, IBM buys data management specialist Bluetab

IBM Corp. today said that it’s acquiring Bluetab Solutions Group SL, a Madrid-based provider of software and consulting services focused on helping enterprises move on-premises data management systems to the cloud. Bluetab has about 700 employees who will become part of the technology giant’s data services consulting practice following the...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Nordic Capital invests in no-code data automation leader Duco

Investment made in partnership with the CEO and Founder with the aim to accelerate Duco’s growth and expansion. Nordic Capital announced an agreement to invest in Duco Technology Limited (“Duco”) and acquire a majority shareholding from current investors, CME Ventures, Insight Partners and Eight Roads Ventures. Founder Christian Nentwich will remain as a shareholder and Chief Executive Officer.
Technologyprweek.com

Boutique consultancy launches pitching tool

Boutique consulting agency TMI has launched a platform to facilitate connections between the media and experts. The platform, called Pitched, is a customizable tool that allows members of the media to search for expert profiles, enabling them to more easily get access to sources for their stories. Organizations can use...
Nashville, TNbelmont.edu

Massey College of Business Launches New Supply Chain Management Degree

In a year where everything from shortages of toilet paper and vaccines to computer chips and gasoline have been national breaking news headlines, Belmont University is launching an innovative new program in Supply Chain Management (SCM) within its Jack C. Massey College of Business. The SCM curriculum was developed based on insights garnered from leaders of local and regional Fortune 500 companies, privately-held corporations and nonprofit organizations. Welcoming its inaugural class in Fall 2021, the Supply Chain Management undergraduate major will prepare talent needed in this rapidly growing sector. With Fortune 100 companies like Amazon and Oracle entering the Nashville market, this global field is also expected to experience a significant uptick in demand in Middle Tennessee.
Magnolia, ARsaumag.edu

Business Consultant

The Business Consultant is responsible for providing small business and marketing consulting and implementing training and events to owners or potential owners of small businesses in order to achieve the performance measures and economic impact goals of the ASBTDC. This is a full-time, grant-funded position. Duties: Provide consulting services to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy