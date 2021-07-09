Cancel
Cementing Services Market To Reach USD 2 Billion By 2024 | SpendEdge

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

SpendEdge has been monitoring the Cementing Services Market and it is poised to grow by USD 2 billion by 2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment .

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major market threats?The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.
  • What is the expected price changes in this market?The Cementing Services Market is expected to have a CAGR of 4.56% during 2020-2024.
  • Who are the top players in the market?Halliburton Co., Baker Hughes Co., Schlumberger Ltd., Weatherford International Plc, Superior Energy Services, Inc., Trican Well Service Ltd., NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Gulf Energy SAOC, and Condor Energy Services Ltd., are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?Fixed pricing, lease-based pricing, and time-based pricing models are the widely adopted pricing models in Cementing Services Market.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Related Reports on Heavy Industry Include:

  • Fruits and Vegetable Processing Equipment - Forecast and Analysis :The fruits and vegetable processing equipment will grow at a CAGR of 5.52% during 2021-2025. Click the above link for a free sample report.
  • Amusement Park Construction Services Sourcing and Procurement Report :This report evaluates suppliers based on quality of services to ensure safety of drugs and medical devices, therapeutic expertise, reputation and level of experience, and global reach and capacity.
  • Waste Management Equipment- Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report :This report evaluates suppliers based on warranties, low lifecycle costs, proximity to the buyers location, and manufacturing performance. The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Cementing Services that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Cementing Services TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

