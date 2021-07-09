The Bad Batch: Who is Hera Syndulla in Star Wars?

We’ve seen many times over now that Star Wars characters get to cross over in all sorts of ways when it comes to the multitude of TV shows there are. In The Bad Batch, in particular, we’ve seen many characters from other shows find their way onto this one. For example, the series opener led with Jedi Depa Billaba and her Padawan Caleb Dume (aka Kanan Jarrus from Star Wars Rebels). Later in the series, we saw ex-clone Cut Lawquane from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. And probably the biggest cameo fans were looking forward to was the return of Captain Rex, who appeared in episode 7.