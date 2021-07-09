Cancel
Waterford, PA

Fracking and Streaming: Unearth On-Demand

 8 days ago

After eight years of development, the locally-made horror film Unearth, directed by John C. Lyons and Dorota Swies of Lyons Den Productions, is available for your viewing pleasure. If you missed watching the film during its Pennsylvania premiere at Waterford's Sunset Drive-In or any of its showings at virtual film festivals over the past year, you can officially enjoy the eco-horror through digital download and streaming from the comforts of your couch.

