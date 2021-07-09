Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia Achieves LEED® Gold

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recognition of the Department’s commitment to environmental leadership and sustainable design, the new U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia achieved Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification from the United States Green Building Council. The U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED green building program certifies the design, construction, maintenance and operations of high-performance, sustainable projects and communities around the world.

www.state.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leed#Building Design#Green Building#New U S Embassy#Leed#Department#Obo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
News Break
Gold
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. to ship 4 million vaccine doses to Indonesia 'as soon as possible'

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - The United States will ship 4 million doses of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine to Indonesia as it battles a coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. national security adviser told the Indonesian foreign minister on Friday. In a call with Retno Marsudi, Jake Sullivan said the doses...
Agriculturespglobal.com

New Asia sugar CFR Indonesia symbols

The following Asia sugar CFR Indonesia symbols have been created in Market Data category SG (Agriculture: Sugar). They will appear on Platts Agriculture Alert page PAA 2512, and they are scheduled to begin updating August 4, 2021. MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description. SG SGAAK00 c 2 DW...
BusinessSFGate

transcosmos opens a new warehouse in the center of Jakarta, beefs up its e-commerce business targeting Indonesia

As a sales agent, buys clients' products and sells them in clients' flagship stores on the local online marketplaces. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that PT. transcosmos Commerce (Headquarters: Jakarta, Indonesia; President Director & CEO: Naoto Osada; transcosmos Commerce), its subsidiary in Indonesia that specializes in e-commerce, has opened a warehouse in the center of Jakarta, Indonesia and launched a dedicated analytics team. transcosmos will enhance its e-commerce business in the Indonesian market that shows further growth potential.
Public Healthhawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: New Pandemic Restrictions for Indonesia

Indonesia is the latest country in the Asia Pacific to announce a new set of travel restrictions because of a spike in the number of cases of COVID-19. No place in Southeast Asia has been hit harder by the pandemic than Indonesia—more than 2 million cases, nearly 60,000 deaths and now a new spike with the Delta variant.
BusinessFlorida Star

Indonesia’s Biggest Tech Firm GoTo Seeks Concurrent Listing In US And Jakarta

SINGAPORE — Indonesian tech firm GoTo is seeking a concurrent listing in the United States and on the Jakarta Stock Exchange this year. This could give the company a market value between $35 and $40 billion. GoTo was formed in May when two of Indonesia’s largest tech unicorns, multi-service tech firm Gojek and e-commerce company Tokopedia, announced a merger that currently contributes […]
Public Health94.3 Jack FM

Indonesia sees record 38,391 new coronavirus infections

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia on Thursday reported a new daily record of 38,391 coronavirus infections, plus 852 new fatalities, its second-highest daily death toll, official data showed. Indonesia has recorded 63,760 coronavirus deaths so far and more than 2.4 million cases in total. (Reporting Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by by...
BusinessMedicalXpress

Indonesia is new epicenter of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia

With the exception of Singapore, Southeast Asian countries have recorded unprecedented spikes in daily case numbers and deaths during the last several weeks. In April 2021, Thailand recorded an eight-fold increase in 7-day average daily new cases. The trend in the last few weeks have been worse. Malaysia's seven-day average daily new cases per million population more than doubled between May 1 (94.2 per million population) and July 11 (254.43 per million).
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Indonesia New 'Epicentre Of Asia' As Virus Cases Skyrocket

Virus-wracked Indonesia posted record daily infections topping 54,000 on Wednesday as the highly infectious Delta variant rips across the archipelago, catapulting it ahead of India as Asia's Covid-19 epicentre. The Southeast Asian nation has been battered by a virus explosion that overwhelmed hospitals, leaving scores to die at home, while...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. shipping COVID-19 vaccines to Indonesia, Bhutan, Nepal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is shipping 3 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Indonesia, with another 1.5 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine heading to Nepal and 500,000 Moderna doses to Bhutan, a White House official said on Friday. The shipments are part of...
Middle Easteturbonews.com

UAE Embassy in Israel is a New Paradigm of Peace

Just a short time ago Israel was not even shown on official maps in the United Arab Emirates. Today the UAE opened its embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, calling it a new paradigm of peace. Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱. The United Arab Emirates formally dedicated its embassy in...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

China launches national carbon market; first CO2 trades at $8.20/mt

Carbon price may make some coal plants uneconomic: Platts Analytics. China's national carbon market started trading on July 16 with the first CO2 trade done at Yuan 52.80/mt ($8.20/mt), a relatively low carbon price compared with regulated markets in the US and Europe. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber...
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

Marines deploy team to U.S. Embassy in Eswatini amid turmoil

July 8 (UPI) -- A team of U.S. Marines was deployed to protect the U.S. Embassy in Eswatini, a small country in southern Africa that remains in turmoil after civil unrest began June 30, the U.S. Marines said Wednesday. Thirteen Marines were deployed from Virginia amid pro-Democracy protests in Eswatini.
SocietyCBS News

Over 70 dead, hundreds of businesses destroyed in week long riots and looting in South Africa

A week of violence, rioting, and looting has now killed more than 70 people and wrecked hundreds of businesses. The unrest began ten days ago in protest of the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma but morphed quickly into civil unrest over crippling poverty and a brutal fifth wave of COVID. Debora Patta went out with the police unit recovering stolen property and arresting the perpetrators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy