New U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia Achieves LEED® Gold

With the exception of Singapore, Southeast Asian countries have recorded unprecedented spikes in daily case numbers and deaths during the last several weeks. In April 2021, Thailand recorded an eight-fold increase in 7-day average daily new cases. The trend in the last few weeks have been worse. Malaysia's seven-day average daily new cases per million population more than doubled between May 1 (94.2 per million population) and July 11 (254.43 per million).