$3.7 Billion Worldwide Network Security Firewalls Industry To 2027 - Impact Analysis Of COVID-19

 8 days ago

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Security Firewalls - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Network Security Firewalls estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.9% CAGR and reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.9% CAGRThe Network Security Firewalls market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.8% and 16% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15% CAGR. Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

  • Adaptive Mobile security
  • AMD Telecom S.A.
  • ANAM Technologies
  • BICS
  • Cellusys
  • Checkpoint Software
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Enghouse Network
  • Fortinet
  • Global Wavelet
  • HPE
  • Infobip
  • Juniper Networks
  • Mavenir
  • Mobileum Inc.
  • NetNumbe
  • Nokia
  • Omobio (Pvt) Ltd
  • Openmind Networks
  • Orange
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • PROTEI
  • Route Mobile
  • SAP SE
  • Sinch
  • Sonicwall
  • Sophos
  • Symsoft AB (Sinch)
  • Tata Communication
  • Telecom Italia Sparkle
  • Twilio

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 36

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/coa5me

