Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Alexander Powell As Executive Director Of Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake

VERO BEACH, Fla., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly welcomes Alexander Powell as executive director of Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake, near Tampa, Fla. Market Street East Lake is a 64-unit, state-of-the-art, all memory-care community offering exceptional amenities, multi-sensory programming, innovative training, and world-class care for seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Powell has dedicated his professional career to honoring seniors, having served as a sales director and executive director in the renowned senior living mecca of The Villages in central Florida. Powell calls his experience at The Villages, 'life-changing,' as he focused on cohesive planning to support seniors through changing stages of life and care needs in a large environment.

With an MBA from Saint Leo University, Powell had plans to pursue a legal career, but as the eldest son of a pastor and nurse, he felt a passion for community service. After caring for his great-grandmother, Powell realized his unique calling to support seniors in transition to new adventures in life. His senior living career began as a community administrator in his hometown, where he learned that despite individual differences, each senior had similar needs: to be heard and understood at that point in their lives.

Powell has served the Alzheimer's Family Organization since 2018, joining the Board of Directors and strengthening resources available for those caring for loved ones in the disease process. "So many families suffer silently due to a lack of education surrounding daily aspects of care," says Powell. "Joining the AFO was eye-opening for me in the ways we can bring change to our own communities in actively fighting dementia one day at a time."

"Alexander is an outstanding addition to our Watercrest team," says Angela Bowden, Regional Director of Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "His compassionate and approachable nature gives our families and residents a sense of comfort, while he simultaneously leads his team at Market Street East Lake as a problem-solver and positive role model."

Market Street Memory Care Residences are artfully designed memory care communities developed, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group. Market Street Communities connect the hearts and minds of residents by stimulating their senses with the goal of re-experiencing memories.

"I truly believe that the right senior living community can create an atmosphere where seniors are able to thrive, even with memory loss," says Alexander Powell, Executive Director of Market Street East Lake. "I joined the Watercrest family because of their mission to honor our seniors with the best care and the lifestyle they deserve. I look forward to strengthening our reputation as the leader in Alzheimer's and dementia care."

Architected by LifeBuilt Architecture, Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake features an inviting and purposeful design, including spacious accommodations, abundant natural lighting, internal courtyards with lush gardens, circular walkways, and visual cueing. This specialized care community boasts extraordinary central gathering spaces in Market Plaza, an active, "outdoor" streetscape complete with Newsstand, Art Gallery, Bakery, Salon and Spa, and Post Office caringly designed to welcome family and friends.

Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake is conveniently located at 833 East Lake Road North. For information, contact the community at 727-202-9314 or visit www.marketstreetresidence.com.

About Watercrest Senior Living GroupWatercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

