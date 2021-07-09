Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Busbar Market Procurement Intelligence Report With COVID-19 Impact Analysis | SpendEdge

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base, with over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights.

The report identifies General Electric Co., Siemens AG, and ABB Ltd. among the top most important suppliers for busbar procurement. Suppliers have a moderate bargaining power in a market which is set to grow at 5.92%. Therefore the price of busbar will increase by 5%-8% during the forecast period.

Key Points Covered in this Report:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for Busbar?
  • What are the Busbar category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

During our interactions with category managers, it is often cited that buyers have a moderate bargaining power in the busbar market. Our sourcing experts believe that a holistic category management approach can help buyers further maximize the value on their busbar procurement.

The report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Supply assurance
  • Supply base rationalization
  • Customer retention
  • Cost savings
  • Reduction of TCO
  • Demand forecasting and governance
  • Category innovations
  • Green initiatives
  • Adherence to regulatory nuances
  • Top-line growth
  • Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
  • Scalability of inputs

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

  • Security Software - Forecast and Analysis : The security software will grow at a CAGR of 8.60% during 2021-2025. The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right.
  • Experiential Marketing Sourcing and Procurement Report : The experiential marketing services prices will increase by 4%-8% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market..
  • Big Data Analytics- Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report : This report evaluates suppliers based on technological expertise, industry expertise, data security measures being implemented by suppliers, and financial stability.

This report provides in-depth inputs on streamlining your Busbar category management practices. Request for a FREE sample for detailed answers on:

  • What should be my strategic sourcing objectives, activities, and enablers for Busbar category?
  • Which negotiation levers can I pull for cost-saving?
  • What are Busbar procurement best practices I should be promoting in my supply chain

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is one of the world's leading procurement market intelligence companies. For over 17 years, we have been serving over 200 clients—including 55 Fortune 500 companies—across various industries with our best-in-class sourcing and procurement solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge Anirban ChoudhuryMarketing Manager Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340 https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/busbar-market-procurement-intelligence-report-with-covid-19-impact-analysis--spendedge-301328349.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
850
Followers
32K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Intelligence#Procurement#Intelligence Analysis#Covid 19 Impact Analysis#Spendedge#Forbes#General Electric Co#Siemens Ag#Abb Ltd#Cagr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Software
Related
Softwareatlantanews.net

Hospital Management Software Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 | Ekahau, IBM, Zebra

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Hospital Management Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Hospital Management Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Hospital Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. Definition: Hospital management software market is expected to grow in the future due to the rising number of patients and the need for storage of huge amounts of data. Hospital management software helps medical officers and staff to avoid common errors that certainly cannot be afforded in healthcare by tracking every single data needed. The best part is to incorporate better revenue management with a customized hospital management software solution so that hospitals can maintain profitability besides serving humanity. Major Players in This Report Include, GE Healthcare (United Kingdom), Awarepoint Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Ekahau, Inc. (United States), Aero Scout, Inc. (United States), Zebra Corporation (United States), Infor (United States), Tyco International Ltd.(Republic of Ireland), Vizbee RFID Systems Ltd. (United States), Trimble Navigation Ltd. (United States), Siemens Healthcare (Germany)
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market Report 2021-2026: RT-PCR, Rapid Diagnostics Test, ELISA Test And Others

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market, By Type of Test (Molecular v/s Serological), By Use (Multiple Test v/s Single Test), By Full Test Time, By Technology, By Specimen Type, By Mobility, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Model Based Enterprise Market Scenario - The Competition Is Rising | Siemens, Autodesk, SAP

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Model Based Enterprise Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Model Based Enterprise market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Model Based Enterprise Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. Definition: Model-based enterprise can be defined as a strategy which focuses on design clarification using 3D model-based definition during the manufacturing process. MBE includes all the information related to the product & manufacturing for improving the quality of the product & to reduce the cost with better efficiency. This eliminates the 2D conventional model which was being prepared on papers. Several applications of digital technologies in design and manufacturing, developing software capabilities, and increasing adoption of IoT and cloud-based platforms are the key factors that boost the growth of the market. Major Players in This Report Include, Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric (GE) (United States), PTC, Inc. (United States), Dassault Systemes SE (France), Autodesk, Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany), HCL Technologies Ltd. (India), Oracle Corporation (United States), Aras Corporation (United States), Anark Corporation (United States)
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2021-2027 - Increasing Significance Of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations Supports Demand

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market to Reach $130.2 Billion by 2026. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing estimated at US$100 Billion in...
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Digital Security Market In-Depth Analysis & Marginal Revenue Growth | Cisco Systems, Thales Group, Broadcom, Trend Micro

Digital security is becoming one of the major attractions because of the increase in cases of a data breach, a criminal attack is driving this market in the rapid market. In today's situation, around 90% of large size organizations are facing security breaches. The major reason behind this increasing number of breaches majorly caused by senior management providing sufficient priority on security. With the number of digital certification standard and rising number of technical understanding is driving the overall market. As technology is continuously evolving with the huge presence data. The top sectors are highly investing in manufacturing.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | 17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "blood glucose monitoring devices market segmented by product (SMBG, CGM, and Lancets) and geography ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the blood glucose monitoring devices market size is expected to reach a value of USD 5.84 billion during 2021-2025?
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Propylene Glycol Sourcing And Procurement Report By Top Spending Regions And Market Price Trends| SpendEdge

SpendEdge's procurement report on Propylene Glycol market identifies Dow Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND Co., SK HOLDINGS CO. LTD., DuPont de Nemours Inc., BASF SE, Adeka Corp., AGC Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, and Lanxess Group among the top most important suppliers for commercial vehicle cabin market. The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for the Propylene Glycol sourcing strategy.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market|COVID-19 Impact Analysis|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biogas upgrading equipment market is poised to grow by USD 1.25 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 16.86% during the forecast period. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download FREE...
Industrywestfieldvoice.com

Global Power Brush Market Report-Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) | 2021 – 2025

Power Brush Market 2021 Report analyzes the industry’s current scenario on a large scale in order to provide market trends, market size, and growth estimates. This report contains all the essential details about global Power Brush market share, drivers and key market segments. It also highlights market limitations, growth opportunities, market limitations, market limitations, market limitations, market limitations, market restrictions, market limits, market challenges, market opportunities, and market limitations. This report also lists the item definition, Power Brush market range and important product manufacturing areas. The report provides a detailed overview of the Power Brush industry chain, top producers and the Power Brush supply/demand situation. This study also includes information about Power Brush producers and their business plans, growth aspects, and Power Brush market limitations.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Potential Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Computer Cases Market Report 2021 Detailed Impact Analysis of COVID-19, Future Growth Companies, Opportunities and Challenges Areocool, Antec, Apevia, Compucase, Cooler master

Global Coronavirus pandemic has impacted all industries across the globe, Computer Cases market being no exception. As Global economy heads towards major recession post 2009 crisis, Cognitive Market Research has published a recent study which meticulously studies impact of this crisis on Global Computer Cases market and suggests possible measures to curtail them. This press release is a snapshot of research study and further information can be gathered by accessing complete report.
Computersbostonnews.net

Internet of Things Networks Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 | SAP, Oracle, IBM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Internet of Things Networks Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Internet of Things Networks market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Internet of Things Networks Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. Definition: The concept of Internet of Things (IoT) is simple, although its capability is unlimited and its usage can change the entire paradigm of legacy technology. This technology is based on embedding a network interface into objects, allowing communications among them to provide various services for users. Subsequently, each object will have its own identiﬁer, such as an Internet Protocol address (IP address) in the current Internet which can connect and communicate with other objects through the IoT networking environment. IoT is projected to change human life and open a larger and even more innovative market than its predecessor. Additionally, the IoT environment is not speciﬁcally considered at the device level. It is also concentrated on the infrastructure side, such as gateways for billions of devices, services, user-centric information sharing services, Big Data, and customized data for the users. Major Players in This Report Include, Intel Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), IBM (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States), General Electric (United States)
Industrywestfieldvoice.com

Global Plant Asset Management Market 2021-2026 Analysis by Top Key players- ABB, Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, IBM, Hitachi, Endress+Hauser, Dassault Systemes, Honeywell, Plant Asset Management,

Introduction & Scope: Global Plant Asset Management Market. This in-depth research offering entailing key developments in Global Plant Asset Management Market have demonstrated extensive information pertaining to detailed coverage, with appropriate references of definition, application and regional scope. This well-researched market output delivers pertinent details on various concurrent developments in...
Softwareatlantanews.net

Web Conferencing Software Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Cisco Systems, IBM, Skype

Global Web Conferencing Software Market Research Report will give its customers Full Analytical Research, which gives all in-out details about Key Players like company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue for the forecast period of 2020 – 2026. This Report gives a full evaluation of the Web Conferencing Software Market that contains Future trends, Current Growth Factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. This Web Conferencing Software Market Research makes a clear explanation of How or Why this market will take a growth hike in the mentioned period. Specific data of particular characteristics such as Type, Size, Application, and end-user have been scanned in this research report. There are the basic segments included in segmentation analysis which are outcomes of SWOT analysis and PESTEL analysis.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking Market to Develop New Growth Story | Aricent, Bosch, Daimler, Broadcom

Past few decades have seen variations in the type of communication buses used in automobiles, construction equipment, trucks, and military, among others. It is the use of wireless network to facilitate interaction among different Electronic Control Units (ECU) in vehicles majorly for Body Control Module (BCM). Communication Technologies are the key components of such advancement, which has been the driving force behind innovations in the Automotive sector. But with wireless communication systems come number of security concerns as they remain vulnerable to external elements.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

IBio Reports Successful Preclinical Immunization Studies With Next-Gen Nucleocapsid COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

BRYAN, Texas, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) ("iBio" or the "Company"), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, today announced that preclinical studies of IBIO-202, its subunit vaccine candidate that targets the nucleocapsid protein ("N protein") of SARS-CoV-2, demonstrated a robust, antigen-specific, memory T-cell response.

Comments / 0

Community Policy