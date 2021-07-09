Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Stamps.com Inc.

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Stamps.com Inc. ("STMP" or the "Company") (STMP) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $330.00 per share in cash for each share of STMP common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.6 billion.

If you own STMP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/stmp Or please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) STMP's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $330.00 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates STMP's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. Notably, at least one analyst set a price target for the Company of $378 per share, nearly $50 above the per-share merger consideration.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-stampscom-inc-301328868.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
851
Followers
32K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llp#Board Of Directors#Insider Trading#Stmp#Company#Broadway#The Company Of 378
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of State Auto Financial Corp. - STFC

NEW YORK,, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating State Auto Financial Corp. ("STFC" or the "Company")(STFC) relating to its proposed acquisition by Liberty Mutual Holding Company, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, STFC shareholders will receive $52.00 in cash per share they own.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

QFIN CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against 360 DigiTech, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) - Get Report ("360 DigiTech") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired 360 DigiTech securities between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Thorne HealthTech Files Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering Of Its Common Stock

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. Thorne HealthTech has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "THRN." The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions; there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Lonestar Resources US Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With Penn Virginia Corporation

MILWAUKEE, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Lonestar (OTCQX: LONE) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Penn Virginia. Ademi LLP alleges Lonestar's financial outlook is excellent and yet Lonestar shareholders will receive only 0.51 shares of common stock...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing Of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial Public Offering

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) ("Regencell" or the "Company"), an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine ("TCM") for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ("ADHD") and Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("Offering") of 2,300,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $9.50 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RGC."
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DIDI Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies DiDi Global Inc. F/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DiDi Global Inc. f/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. ("DiDi" or "the Company") (DIDI) and certain of its directors on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired shares (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in June 2021 (the "IPO"), and/or (2) securities between June 27, 2021 and July 6, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/didi.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

JAMES RIVER GROUP NOTICE: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Class Action Lawsuit - JRVR T

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The James River Group class action lawsuit charges James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) - Get Report and certain of James River Group's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to represent purchasers of James River Group common stock between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The James River Group class action lawsuit was commenced on July 9, 2021 in the Eastern District of Virginia and is captioned Employees' Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth dba Fort Worth Employees' Retirement Fund v. James River Group Holdings, Ltd., No. 21-cv-00444.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

WALTHAM, Mass., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (TScan), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,666,667 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $100.0 million, before underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses payable by TScan. In addition, TScan has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to 1,000,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All shares are being offered and sold by TScan.
Musicaustinnews.net

QRS Music Technologies, Inc. Announces Shareholder Update

The company filed its application with the OTC Markets to become a Pink Sheets reporting company. SENECA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / QRS Music Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:QRSM), a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of audio, digital and multimedia products, music content, piano technologies, Story & Clark pianos, and other digital audio accessories, is pleased to release the following Shareholder Update.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

ChargePoint Announces Pricing Of Secondary Public Offering Of Common Stock By Selling Stockholders

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. ("ChargePoint" or the "Company") (CHPT) , a leading electric vehicle ("EV") charging network, announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten secondary offering of 12,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"), by certain stockholders of the Company (the "Selling Stockholders"), at a public offering price of $23.50 per share. The offering consists entirely of secondary shares to be sold by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about July 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired 360 DigiTech, Inc. ("360 DigiTech" or the "Company") (QFIN) - Get Report securities between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). 360 DigiTech investors have until September 13, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in CF Bankshares were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CORE, ONDS, MCF, XEC, UFS; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Performance Food Group Company. Under the terms of the merger, Core-Mark shareholders will receive $23.875 per share in cash and 0.44 Performance Food shares for each Core-Mark share. Upon closing, Core-Mark shareholders will own approximately 13% of the combined company. If you are a Core-Mark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd's (YMM) - Get Report American Depository Shares ("ADSs") in or traceable to the Company's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") for remedies under the Securities Act of 1933. Full Truck Alliance operates a digital platform for trucking and freight services.

Comments / 0

Community Policy