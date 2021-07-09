San Benito County announces conservation plan

This article was contributed by Arielle Goodspeed, Senior Planner, Resource Management Agency. San Benito County, along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and California Department of Fish and Wildlife has initiated the process of planning and developing a county-wide Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) and Natural Community Conservation Plan (NCCP) called the San Benito County Conservation Plan (SBCCP). The San Benito County 2035 General Plan includes a policy identified under NCR-A: Habitat Conservation Plan; “The County shall consider working with the state and federal agencies to prepare and adopt a Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) for listed and candidate species in San Benito County.”