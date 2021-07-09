Cancel
Insights On The Network Encryption Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Atos, Cisco And Gemalto Among Others

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Encryption - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Network Encryption estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Platform segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $914.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGRThe Network Encryption market in the U.S. is estimated at US$914.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. Services Segment to Record 8.8% CAGRIn the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$407 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$706 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$835.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.3% CAGR through the analysis period. Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

  • ADVA Optical Networking
  • ARRIS International plc
  • atmedia GmbH
  • Atos SE
  • Certes Networks Inc.
  • Ciena Corporation
  • Cisco
  • Colt Technology Services Group Limited
  • ECI TELECOM
  • F5 Networks Inc.
  • Gemalto NV
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • Juniper Networks Inc.
  • Nokia
  • PacketLight Networks
  • Quantum Corporation
  • Raytheon Company
  • Rohde & Schwarz
  • Securosys SA
  • Senetas
  • Technical Communications Corporation
  • Thales eSecurity
  • Viasat Inc.

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 36

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fuyxes

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-network-encryption-global-market-to-2027---featuring-atos-cisco-and-gemalto-among-others-301328829.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

TheStreet

TheStreet

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
