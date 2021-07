Concrete pavement across parts of Utah buckles in triple-digit heat. On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, the Utah Department of Transportation shut down two lanes of traffic on Interstate 215 in Taylorsville when the concrete pavement buckled in triple-digit heat. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) SALT LAKE CITY — Extreme heat has created a real problem for Utah's roadways and the crews who keep the roads in good shape.