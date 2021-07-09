Olivia Added Taylor To Her "Deja Vu" Writing Credits, & Fans Have ~Questions~
You can officially call Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” a Taylor Swift collab now — well, technically. Recently, the teen pop sensation added some new names to the songwriting credits for her hit song, and Swift’s is one of them. Rodrigo previously admitted to Rolling Stone that she loves the tune “Cruel Summer” from Swift’s 2019 album, Lover. But she never said Swift — her idol, BTW — or that particular song had a *direct* hand in “deja vu”’s track’s creation, so both musicians’ stans are freaking out about how Olivia added Taylor to her “deja vu” writing credits unexpectedly. Oop.www.elitedaily.com
