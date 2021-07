After over a month with the Roborock H7, we now know when the cordless stick vacuum will be available. Today!. Starting today, you can purchase the Roborock H7 from Roborock’s own website. It is priced normally at $499.99. However for the first three days, you’ll be able to save $50 and get it for $449.99. So if you’re quick, you can get it for an even sweeter price. It will be available on Amazon, but not right away. We should learn more on Amazon availability in the near future.