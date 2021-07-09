Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Another Free-Falling Chinese Rocket Body Hit Earth Last Week

By Tara Copp
Defense One
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 3, another Chinese rocket fell to Earth. But this one landed in the Pacific Ocean with very little splash. The Long March-2F rocket launched June 17 from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. It carried the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and three Chinese astronauts to the country’s new space station. Then, just like its higher-profile predecessor, the Long March-5B, the rocket ran out of fuel after boosting the astronauts into space and began to free-fall back to Earth.

