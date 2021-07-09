Cancel
Public Safety

Crime Stories: ARMED PERV RISES FROM BACK SEAT OF MINIVAN, MOM & KIDS SCREAM IN FEAR! ‘DON’T BE A VICTIM’

By Crime Online Staff
CrimeOnline
 7 days ago
Never underestimate the power of a locked door. A mother discovers the truth here when a man hides in her minivan, then threatens the family.

Joining Nancy Grace Today:

Jim Elliott – Attorney with Butler Snow, legal counsel for various Georgia municipalities and other governmental entities. 
Caryn Stark – NYC Psychologist
Steven Lampley- Former Detective, Author of “ 12 and Murdered ”
JoScott Morgan – Professor of Forensics Jacksonville State University, Author of “ Blood Beneath My Feet “
Ray Caputo – Lead News Anchor for Orlando’s Morning News, 96.5 WDBO

Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” on Fox Nation is also a national radio show heard on SiriusXM channel 111 airing for two hours daily starting at 12 p.m. EST. You can also subscribe and download the daily podcasts at iHeart Podcasts.

[Feature Photo: Pixabay]

