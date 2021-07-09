Surfside condo death toll hits 78

The death toll was updated to 78 Friday after 14 people were recovered.

Forty-seven of the 78 victims have been identified and their next of kin have been notified.

The number of people potentially unaccounted for stands at 62, while 200 people have been accounted for so far.

The number of people confirmed dead following the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse now stands at 78 after 14 more victims were found, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cara (D) said during a news conference Friday.

“This is a staggering and heartbreaking number that affects all of us very deeply. Please continue to keep all of the families in your prayers and in your hearts,” she said as recovery workers searched through the rubble for the 16th day.

“The magnitude of this tragedy is growing each and every day,” she said.

Forty-seven of the 78 victims have been identified and their next of kin have been notified. Cara said the number of people potentially unaccounted for stands at 62, while 200 people have been accounted for so far.

Sixty trucks have been working at the site each day since the June 24 collapse, and more than 13 million pounds of concrete and debris have been removed as of Friday.

The mayor said the work to recover victims was “moving forward with great urgency.”

The rescue mission for survivors transitioned to a recovery effort at midnight Thursday after officials said they “truly exhausted every option available to us in the search and rescue mission.”

No one has been found alive since the early hours after the building first collapsed.

