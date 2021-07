A nightclub chain has said that it will not ask customers for vaccine passports when it reopens its doors on 19 July as restrictions lift.This comes despite the UK government’s advice that businesses and large events should use the NHS Covid Pass to ensure that event-goers are either fully vaccinated, or have tested negative for Covid.Health Secretary Sajid Javid, announced on Monday that the government had decided to go ahead with the final stage of lockdown lifting on 19 July. This means that nightclubs will be allowed to finally reopen their doors and people will no longer be required to...