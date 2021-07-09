Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

‘Don’t spend the difference’: where to put your money if you can’t buy your own home

The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you feel like you’re never going to own a home, you may be right. A May 2020 report from the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute forecasts that “almost half” of today’s young people will not own property by age 54. In the year since that report was published, Australian house prices have surged record amounts, making an already tricky property ladder even harder to get a foot on to.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Consumer Price Index#Stocks#Market Research#Rmit#Australians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Real EstateNBC Connecticut

How Much of Your Income Should You Spend on Housing? Here's How to Tell

This story is part of CNBC Make It's One-Minute Money Hacks series, which provides easy, straightforward tips and tricks to help you understand your finances and take control of your money. There's been a lot of discussion about affordable housing recently, especially as home prices and rents hit record levels....
Real EstateMotley Fool

4 Signs You're Ready to Buy a Home

Buying a home is a big undertaking. Here are a few indicators to let you know you're ready. There are plenty of good reasons to buy a home -- financial stability, the chance to own an asset that can gain value over time, and the ability to make your own decisions instead of following a landlord's rules. But buying a home is a huge financial step, so it's important to go in prepared. Here's how to know if you're ready.
House RentPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Should you rent or buy your next home?

The housing market is hot, and it’s a great time to sell your home. But if you’re thinking about renting your next one, consider the tradeoffs. Renting temporarily is fine if you want to try a new location or if you anticipate moving frequently early in retirement. However, the longer you rent in retirement, the riskier it becomes.
House RentPosted by
The Penny Hoarder

Know Your Rights and the Landlord Can’t Rip You Off

More than a third of American households are inhabited by renters and that means the tenants who live in those housing units have landlords. The relationship between the two can sometimes be tricky. Renters have rights, as do the landlords who own the properties their tenants live in. Renters rights...
Spokane, WAPosted by
KREM2

Here are some resources to help if you can't afford your housing

SPOKANE, Wash. — Renters across the Inland Northwest are receiving notice of their rents going up. Edie Rice-Sauer, director of the local nonprofit Transitions, said finding a well-priced home to rent in Spokane County is particularly hard right now due to the low vacancy rate. Less than 1% of all rental properties in Spokane County are currently vacant, she said.
Real EstateUnion Leader

'Money $ense': How much house should I buy?

BUYING a home is an exciting but scary undertaking. It is usually one of the largest investments an individual will make. There are a lot of factors to consider. In order to know how much home you can truly afford, you will need to take a look at your lifestyle, your income, and your expenses.
Personal FinancePosted by
Forbes

Do You Get Your Money’s Worth From Buying An Annuity?

Once upon a time, in the (somewhat mythical) past of traditional defined benefit pensions, your employer protected you from the risk of outliving your money in retirement, by acting, more or less, as an insurance company providing an annuity. With that benefit receding into the past, many experts have been hoping that Americans with 401(k) plans would avail themselves of annuities on their own, to give themselves the same sort of protection, and, indeed, the SECURE Act of 2019 made it easier for those plans to offer their participants an annuity choice, and, when surveyed, 73% of those participants said they would “consider” an annuity at retirement.
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Making Your Money Work, Even When You Don’t

Benchmark Income Group owner Mary Lyons on how to protect your financial legacy after exiting your business. As entrepreneurs, we pour our blood, sweat, and tears into building our companies. We make sacrifices. We devote ourselves to growth and progress. We scale through determination, working with purpose, and grit. It’s...
EconomyQuad-Cities Times

Can You Retire a Millionaire Using Only a 401(k)?

Your 401(k) can be one of the most powerful tools at your disposal when it comes to building your retirement nest egg. Indeed, it is quite possible to reach a $1 million account balance or more just based on the money inside your 401(k) or similar employer sponsored plan. That...
Real EstateRealty Today

Why Sell your House to Cash House Buyers

If you're like most homeowners, you're concerned about the amount of time and work it takes to prepare a house for sale. Perhaps you're unsure if you'll be able to locate a good real estate agent, or whether you'd accept cash house buyers. Perhaps you're worried about the transaction lasting...
Real Estateabc27.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Home Building Nightmare

We’ve been hearing about soaring home prices for months now. So some home buyers are thinking of having a home built instead. But it turns out that may not be a more affordable option. Frustrated with fighting for an existing home, Clayton Mardis decided to hire a builder. “Yeah, we...

Comments / 0

Community Policy