From Devils Tower to the Grampians: Simon Carter’s rock climbing photography – in pictures

Looking for a multi-sport adventure to share with your family? Join us on our Family Adventure Series in Pinkham Notch, and try your hand at hiking, rock climbing, and paddling over three fun-filled days. This all-inclusive experience offers meals and lodging at AMC's Joe Dodge Lodge as well as professionally guided adventures. We will spend one day flat water kayaking with a local outfitter, a day hiking in Pinkham Notch, and one day rock climbing at a local crag. Activities are designed for children 9 and up. HIGHLIGHTS: Spend time with your family discovering new outdoor activities A different activity each day in the scenic White Mountains ITINERARY Day 1: Welcome 3:00pm-5:00pm: Check-in to AMC Joe Dodge Lodge in Pinkham Notch. For those who would like to get out before dinner, lodge staff can recommend short hikes in the area. 6:00pm Meet your Guides and group in the dining room for dinner 7:00pm Pre-trip Meeting and Gear Check Day 2: Hiking Day 9:00AM - 3 PM Meet your AMC Guides for a day hike in Pinkham Notch. Guides will share natural and cultural history of the area as well as backcountry safety and Leave No Trace practices. We'll hike to a beautiful spot in the White Mountains! Day 3: Kayaking Day 9:00 AM-3:00PM Meet your Kayak Guides for a day on the river or lake. Destination will be determined based on the water levels of the local river. All technical gear is supplied by the Paddling Company. A scenic day! Day 4: Rock Climbing Day 9:00 AM- 3:00 PM Meet your Guides from Eastern Mountain Sports Climbing School for a day of rock climbing in Pinkham Notch. Your Guides will teach knot tying skills, top roping and belaying. All technical gear is supplied by EMS Guides. Climb high! Day 5: Wrap Up Have breakfast with your family and recount the adventures from the past few days!