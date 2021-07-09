Punk Music Isn’t Dead
Not unlike rock music, pop-punk seemed destined to be a distant memory. Synthesizers and formulaic songwriting influenced by what is trending on social media have overtaken the airwaves. Admittedly, we sing along to every Weeknd song, but there is something to be said about the old days when music grittily expressed the band's most profound insecurities. It was music we could all relate to as we mourned the loss of our first love or reveled in a raucous night of drinking.
