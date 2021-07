With planned EV investments rising to $30 billion by 2025, Ford Motor Company has made no bones about shifting away from internal combustion on a massive scale. In the European market, The Blue Oval aspires to be electrified across the whole product line by 2030, less than ten years from today. The Dearborn-based automaker also recently announced plans to introduce two new platforms for electric vehicles. Rival auto giants like GM and Volkswagen are following similar paths, with the requisite 11-figure investments to back them up. In stark contrast, it seems that FoMoCo rival Toyota won’t be jumping onto the battery-powered bandwagon just yet. Instead, the Japanese auto giant will favor a more diversified powertrain mix, at least until a clear winner emerges in the coming decades, according to a recent Bloomberg report.