The creative expression of identity through hair has long-standing importance for women. This can be especially true for women with kinkier or curlier hair, who for so long have had to assimilate and tone themselves down for a society that deems their natural hair offensive and unpolished. Though hair discrimination is still an issue, many of us are now feeling more empowered to embrace our natural hair textures, opening up a new voyage of self-love and self-expression. And experimenting with colour is helping us on our journey to being bold and unapologetically ourselves.