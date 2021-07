Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison has finally put to rest rumours about soiling himself at a McDonald’s restaurant nearly 24 years ago.Hip hop artist Joyride had claimed the incident took place at a McDonald’s in Engadine, a suburb in southern Sydney, after Mr Morrison’s favourite rugby team, the Cronulla Sharks, were defeated in the grand final of the 1997 Super League, according to Sky News.He had claimed of knowing about the incident through his friends who were working at the fast-food restaurant at the time.“Engadine Macca’s” has long been a part of internet folklore. “Macca’s” is a word Australians use...