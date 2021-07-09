This Litigation Strategy Scored a $1.1 Million Jury Award in Broward Circuit Court Despite Seemingly Minor Injury
A Broward Circuit Court jury ruled in favor of the client of two Coral Gables attorneys who was attacked on hotel property in Fort Lauderdale. But Todd Michaels and Shelby Walton, trial attorneys at the Haggard Law Firm in Coral Gables, said they had a strategic challenge in representing Wiley Lowe, a guest at the North Beach Hotel LLC, also known as the Elysium Resort in Fort Lauderdale.www.law.com
