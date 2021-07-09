Cancel
Public Safety

We don’t know why violent crime is up. But we know there’s more than one cause.

By Aaron Chalfin, John MacDonald
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States saw about 25 percent more homicides in 2020 than in 2019, based on preliminary data released by the FBI — the largest single-year increase in the homicide rate since reliable tracking began in 1960. The current rate — 6.2 homicides per 100,000 residents, if the same 25 percent increase is applied to last year’s rate — is the highest recorded in the United States in more than 20 years. In America’s largest cities and, in particular, the most economically disadvantaged neighborhoods within those cities, the rise in violence has been the most pronounced.

#Crime Rates#Minneapolis Police#Violent Crime#Police Brutality#Fbi#Americans
