Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Will the Nudge Unit be pulling your strings after Freedom Day?

By Laura Dodsworth
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring this week’s press conference to announce the relaxing of legal restrictions on July 19, the Prime Minister spelt out in unusually stark terms the extent to which the Government has been relying on behavioural science to manage the population throughout the epidemic. “We will change the basic tools that we have used to control human behaviour,” Boris Johnson said, in a casual admission that shows just how far this approach has permeated the minds of our political leaders.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Chris Whitty
Person
Grant Shapps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Day#The Cabinet Office#Britons#Spi#British#Metropolitan Police#Nhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Related
WorldShropshire Star

Don't throw your masks away as Freedom Day approaches, urges health chief

A leading public health official is urging people not to abandon facemasks as 'freedom day' was confirmed by the Prime Minister. Shropshire's Director of Public Health, Rachel Robinson said "masks are a key measure to stop transmission", with Covid cases once again increasing in both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, as well as Mid Wales.
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Local lockdowns could still be imposed after Covid ‘freedom day’ if new variants emerge, Sajid Javid reveals

Local lockdowns could still be imposed in England after the so-called Covid “freedom day”, Sajid Javid has revealed. Ministers will retain laws that allow local authorities to shut down businesses, prohibit certain events, or close outdoor public spaces “in case of a local breakout” or in case a new dangerous variant emerges, the Health Secretary told MPs.
ImmigrationTelegraph

Live Politics latest news: Business Secretary admits his concern at prospect of millions isolating after Freedom Day

The prospect of millions of vaccinated people having to self-isolate until the rules change in mid-August is "a concern", the Business Secretary has admitted. Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, yesterday revealed that plans to lift the isolation requirements for those who have had both jabs would not be introduced for five and a half weeks. Alongside his warning that daily cases could hit 100,000, that has prompted fears that up to 4.6 million people a week into quarantine.
Public HealthTelegraph

Live Coronavirus latest news: A third of England still at risk of infection from delta variant, government adviser warns

A third of the population in England is still susceptible to being infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19, according to a scientific adviser. Professor Matt Keeling, from the University of Warwick and a member of Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M), which informs ministers, said by July 19, there will have been 15.3 million symptomatic and asymptomatic infections in the country.
Public HealthTelegraph

Britain is sleepwalking into a state of perpetual Covid tyranny

Britain and America always had a lot dividing us, including our national sports, diet and language. But in the last year one particular difference has asserted itself. Our differing national attitudes towards freedom. In the UK, ever since the start of the coronavirus, the political class has demanded ever more...
PoliticsTelegraph

Britain risks turning itself into France

Almost two years have passed since Boris Johnson won the Conservative Party leadership election and became Prime Minister. In a speech on the steps of No 10, he promised to defy the “doubters, doomsters and gloomsters” and get Brexit done. “After three years of unfounded self-doubt,” he said, “it is time to change the record.” In the general election later that year, a nation confident of its future gave him the largest majority of any Conservative Prime Minister since Margaret Thatcher.
TrafficPosted by
The Independent

Sadiq Khan asks TfL to continue compulsory face masks on public transport after Freedom Day

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has asked Transport for London (TfL) to enforce the use of mask wearing on public transport even after Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted on July 19.Mr Khan said he was “not prepared” to put tube, tram and other transport users in the capital “at risk” by removing the rules on face coverings after so-called Freedom Day.It comes after Boris Johnson announced on Monday that the vast majority of Covid lockdown restrictions would be scrapped next week, including compulsory mask wearing in indoor public settings.The prime minister did urge people to take “personal responsibility” in continuing to...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Nicola Sturgeon swipes at Boris 'throwing caution to the wind' with plans for 'Freedom Day' making clear masks will still be compulsory in Scotland after July 19

Nicola Sturgeon swiped at Boris Johnson 'throwing caution to the wind' today as she made clear face masks will still be compulsory in Scotland after July 19. The SNP leader said the PM's 'Freedom Day' approach was 'something of an exception' as she insisted she will not take 'easy decisions' to be popular.
SocietyPosted by
Indy100

Minister blasted for comments about ‘tone’ and MP’s ‘shouting’ during racism debate

A government minister has been slammed after she said an MP was “shouting” at her during a debate about racism in Parliament. Victoria Atkins, a minister in the Home Office, made comments to Zarah Sultana (Labour MP for Coventry South) about the “tone” debates should take after the MP suggested that members of the government like Boris Johnson and Priti Patel had encouraged racism experienced by footballers in recent days due to comments they made in and to newspapers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy