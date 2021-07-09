Will the Nudge Unit be pulling your strings after Freedom Day?

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has asked Transport for London (TfL) to enforce the use of mask wearing on public transport even after Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted on July 19.Mr Khan said he was “not prepared” to put tube, tram and other transport users in the capital “at risk” by removing the rules on face coverings after so-called Freedom Day.It comes after Boris Johnson announced on Monday that the vast majority of Covid lockdown restrictions would be scrapped next week, including compulsory mask wearing in indoor public settings.The prime minister did urge people to take “personal responsibility” in continuing to...