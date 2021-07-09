This Is Where Big Timber Is Actually Filmed

The logging industry isn’t something that most people probably spend a lot of time thinking about. However, Netflix is hoping to change that with its new series, Big Timber. The series follows a logger and sawmill owner named Kevin Wenstob who works hard to take care of his family and keep his business afloat. If you’re not interested in logging, you may think this is a show you should skip over, but lots of viewers have been pleasantly surprised by how interesting the show is. If you’re looking for something new to watch (admit it, you are), Big Timber could be the perfect thing to add to your list. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Big Timber.