Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes at record highs as financials lead rebound

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Financials lead sector gains

* Didi takes a breather after four-day losing streak (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to close)

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - The three major U.S. stock indexes rallied to record closing highs on Friday as financials and other economically focused sectors rebounded after a selloff sparked by growth worries earlier in the week.

The week also saw a sharp rally in U.S. Treasuries as investors worried the U.S. economic recovery might be losing steam with the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreading.

S&P financials led sector gains followed by energy, materials and industrials.

“What an about-face from all of the gloom and doom from yesterday,” said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 446.29 points, or 1.3%, to 34,868.22, the S&P 500 gained 48.44 points, or 1.12%, to 4,369.26 and the Nasdaq Composite added 139.83 points, or 0.96%, to 14,699.61.

Big banks will be among the first to report quarterly earnings, with the season kicking off next week. A big jump in quarterly earnings is expected to mark a peak for U.S. profit growth in the recovery from last year’s pandemic-induced collapse.

Analysts expect earnings growth of 65.8% for companies in the S&P 500 index in the quarter, up from a previous forecast of 54% growth at the start of the period, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Among individual stocks, Levi Strauss & Co rose as it forecast a strong full-year profit after beating quarterly earnings estimates on improving demand across its markets for jeans, tops, and jackets.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc gained after four sessions of losses, as it was recently hit by an investigation from China’s internet watchdog.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Financials#Levi Strauss Co#European#Longbow Asset Management#Nasdaq Composite#Refinitiv Ibes#Chinese#Didi Global Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Country
China
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Retailamericanpeoplenews.com

Dow jumps above 35,000 as retail sales top expectations

U.S. stock indexes edged higher on Friday as the latest retail sales data topped economists’ expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 20 points, or 0.06%, jumping above 35,000. The index closed just short of that level on Monday. The S&P 500 traded near the flatline and the Nasdaq Composite ticked roughly 0.1% higher.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall St dips as declines in cyclical stocks outweigh growth boost

July 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes reversed early gains on Friday, with a decline in cyclical stocks outweighing gains in growth stocks, while data showing an unexpected increase in U.S. retail sales in June kept declines at bay. The Commerce Department said retail sales rebounded 0.6% last month,...
StocksInternational Business Times

US Stocks Rise In Early Trading On Wall Street

US stocks gained in the opening minutes of trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average strengthened 95.02 to 35,076.02 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index increased 13.66 to 4,374.36. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved higher 71.21 to 14,614.52.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall St opens higher as cyclical stocks rise after retail sales data

July 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, with investors piling on economically sensitive energy, banks and travel stocks as data showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 20.9 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 35007.94. The...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Bullish investor sentiment dips below historical average

* U.S. stock indexes red; transports, chips down most. * Energy biggest loser among major S&P sectors; utilities up. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters stocks reporters. You can share your thoughts. with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. BULLISH INVESTOR SENTIMENT DIPS BELOW HISTORICAL...
Stocksmyheraldreview.com

Stocks end a wobbly week lower, breaking 3-week win streak

Wall Street ended a milestone-setting week on a down note Friday, as stocks closed lower and the S&P 500 index posted its first weekly loss in four weeks. The benchmark index fell 0.8%, with a good part of its pullback attributable to declines in big technology stocks, banks and companies that rely on consumer spending. Energy and industrial stocks also helped drag the market down, outweighing gains in health care and utilities companies.
Stocksfidelity.com

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends down as Delta variant drives fears

(For a Reuters live blog on US., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Moderna (MRNA) hits record high on S&P 500 addition (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to end of session) By. Noel Randewich. and. Devik Jain. July...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street set for subdued open; jobless claims fall

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to open lower on Thursday following the latest batch of quarterly corporate earnings reports, while data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week as expected. The Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.15%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Utilities, Financials and Telecoms sectors led shares higher while losses in the Oil & Gas, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.15%,...
StocksPosted by
AFP

US stocks mostly fall in profit taking after records

Wall Street stocks mostly fell Thursday despite strong corporate results, with analysts pointing to profit taking after major indices hit records in anticipation of earnings season. All three major indices had finished at records last Friday and again Monday just ahead of Tuesday's unofficial kickoff of earnings season. Wall Street has been bullish on the earnings in light of the strengthening US economy. "This could be a classic case of buy the rumor and sell the news," said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments. "It's perfectly normal and healthy to see sellers show up after a big move up." The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2 percent to 34,987.02.
StocksLife Style Extra

US close: Stocks mixed as more earnings roll in

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks were in a mixed state at the close on Thursday, as market participants thumbed over more bank earnings and the key jobless claims report from the Labor Department. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.15%, while the S&P 500 lost...
Stockscheddar.com

Stocks Mixed in Early Trading, With Economy in Focus

Trader Robert Charmak works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Stocks were modestly lower in early trading Thursday, pulling major indexes a bit further below the record highs they marked at the beginning of the week. Investors continue to be focused on where the economy is headed as the pandemic wanes and also on the latest company earnings reports.
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower But Dow Posts Modest Gain

(RTTNews) - Following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session, stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed in negative territory, although the narrower Dow managed to close modestly higher. While the Dow rose 53.79 points or 0.2 percent to 34,987.02, the...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as investors sell Big Tech

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Tech sector ends four-day winning streak (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to end of session) July 15 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq ended lower on Thursday,...
BusinessPosted by
Times Leader

Asian shares track Wall St decline; BOJ policy unchanged

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday after Wall Street benchmarks extended losses amid uncertainty over rising coronavirus cases and the risks to pandemic recoveries. Stocks fell in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai but rose in Hong Kong. U.S. futures and oil prices were nearly unchanged. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy