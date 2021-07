When Netflix announced that Jodie Turner-Smith was not going to finally be able to play Éile, one of the protagonists of The Witcher: Blood Origin (the prequel series to the witcher saga), the platform made it clear that the character would continue to be an important part of the production. At the gates of the WitcherCon, the event focused on the license, Netflix has revealed the name of the person who will finally put himself in the skin of the character. It will be Sophia Brown (Marcella, Giri / Haji), as they have confirmed on social networks.