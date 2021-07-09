Cancel
UFC 264 live stream results, Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier play-by-play updates

By Jesse Holland
MMAmania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC 264 live stream results and play-by-play updates for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy will start to post right here on Sat., July 10, 2021 beginning at approximately 6:15 p.m. ET with the early preliminary card on ESPN and ESPN+, which transitions to the ESPN/ESPN+ late “Prelims” promptly at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the pay-per-view (PPV) main card action at 10 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+. The UFC 264 headliner will feature the third and final showdown between McGregor and Poirier, with each combatant sporting a knockout win over the other. “Notorious” drew first blood at UFC 178, while “The Diamond” got his revenge at UFC 257. This weekend’s big bonanza inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will also feature a welterweight co-headliner between 170-pound contenders Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns, along with main card appearances from Greg Hardy (heavyweight) and Sean O’Malley (bantamweight), among others.

Related
UFCPosted by
Daily Mirror

Security guard's ice-cold reaction to Conor McGregor kick caught on camera

A security guard involved in the Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier trilogy has gone viral after his reaction to a kick thrown by the Irishman was caught on camera. McGregor made his way to the cage first in Saturday night's fight, meaning he had to wait in the cage while Poirier made his walk, and did a few warm-up exercises to stay in the mood.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier ‘Threatening’ Nate Diaz Message Leaks

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz were scheduled to face each other at UFC 230 in a light heavyweight matchup. However, the match was cancelled and combat sports fans have had to go without the dream fight since then. However, on social media via Twitter, Nate Diaz recently chirped Poirier by luring him into a potential match by posting a picture of the two staring one another down with the caption: “185 lbs pull-up”. A huge Nate Diaz fight rumor was revealed by a top UFC name.
UFCMMAmania.com

Jake Paul is sending ‘sleepy’ Conor McGregor necklace to Dustin Poirier for charity auction

Jake Paul and Dustin Poirier team up to support a charitable cause and taunt Conor McGregor in the aftermath of UFC 264. Ahead of UFC 264, which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV and was headlined by Poirier vs. McGregor 3, Paul showed off a new $100,000 necklace boasting a toy figurine of McGregor unconscious after losing to Poirier (watch here) at UFC 257. In the aftermath of McGregor’s injury loss to Poirier at UFC 264, Paul and Poirier linked up.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Dustin Poirier responds to middleweight challenge from Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier has responded after receiving a middleweight challenge from fellow UFC superstar Nate Diaz. Poirier (28-6 MMA) emerged victorious in his rubber match against Conor McGregor at last Saturday’s UFC 264 event and is now expected to be the first man to challenge newly crowned lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.
UFCSportsnet.ca

UFC roundup: Nate Diaz calls out Dustin Poirier on social media

Nate Diaz called out Dustin Poirier on social media less than a week after Poirier picked up his second consecutive win over Conor McGregor. Diaz posted a photo of him and Poirier from a past UFC press conference with a caption suggesting he wants to meet at middleweight, a division in which neither fighter has ever competed.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen explains why a fourth fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is unnecessary

Former UFC middleweight title contender Chael Sonnen explained why a fourth fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is unnecessary. Poirier defeated McGregor via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage) to win the trilogy between the two bitter rivals by a score of 2-1. In the wake of the trilogy fight, there have been some suggestions that the UFC could run the fight back for a fourth time because of the bizarre fashion in which it ended. However, if you ask Sonnen, the fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier is unnecessary based on what we have seen from them so far.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov says Dustin Poirier beats Conor McGregor 100 times out of 100 after he mauled him at UFC 264

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Dustin Poirier mauled Conor McGregor at UFC 264 and says “The Diamond” would win 100 times out of 100. Poirier and McGregor had their highly-anticipated trilogy match on Saturday in the main event of UFC 264. It was a pivotal fight for both of their legacies and the division. Early on, the Irishman had success but after Poirier got him to the mat, he landed some heavy ground and pound and clearly won the round.
UFCblackchronicle.com

UFC 264 — Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3: Fight card, results, odds, PPV price, date, start time, guide

Fight day is here. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are finally set to settle the score on Saturday night inside the T-Mobile Arena in the main event of UFC 264. The pair have traded verbal barbs all week long as McGregor continues to insist that Poirier is “a dead man” once they enter the Octagon. Poirier, meanwhile, has brushed off just about everything while staying cool, calm and collected.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Islam Makhachev would “maul” Charles Oliveira and “finish” Dustin Poirier, says Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev would “maul” Charles Oliveira and “finish” Dustin Poirier, says former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Makhachev returns to the Octagon this Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 31 against fellow top-15 ranked lightweight Thiago Moises. For Makhachev, he is now 8-1 in the UFC and currently riding a seven-fight win streak, so a win over Moises will likely earn him an elite opponent his next time out. With Nurmagomedov now retired, Makhachev has a clear path to get to the top of the division without fighting his friend and training partner.
UFCchatsports.com

Video: UFC 264 ‘Fight Motion’ features slow-mo shoey, Conor McGregor before leg break

UFC 264 is the latest pay-per-view event to get slow-mo treatment for the promotion’s “Fight Motion” series. The video features several standout fights including an extended shoey shot of Tai Tuivasa, who celebrated a knockout win over Greg Hardy, Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns’ tactical three-round battle, and a few moments before a horrifying injury forced Conor McGregor out of his rubber match against Dustin Poirier in the headliner.
UFCpunditarena.com

Michael Bisping slams John Kavanagh for assessment of Conor McGregor at UFC 264

It’s safe to say that Michael Bisping disagrees with John Kavanagh’s assessment of Conor McGregor’s performance at UFC 264 last weekend. Kavanagh made headlines when he gave a surprising take on McGregor’s trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier, with the SBG head coach insisting he was pleased with what he’d seen from ‘The Notorious’ in the opening round.

