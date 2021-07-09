Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Will There Be A ‘Black Widow 2’? Maybe, But Not With Scarlett Johansson

By Anna Menta
Decider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: This article contains Black Widow spoilers. By this point, you’ve probably seen enough Marvel movies to know that it’s a good idea to stay until the end of the Black Widow credits. And indeed, there is a Black Widow after-credits scene that will no doubt have viewers wondering: “When is Black Widow 2 coming out?”

decider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Julia Louis Dreyfus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#Russian#Kgb#Decider#Radio Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Confirmed How The MCU Villains Rank The Avengers

Having been recruited by Nick Fury as a means to protect our planet from what Thor called a higher form of war, the Avengers have saved both the world and the universe on enough occasions to gain something of a reputation for themselves across the entire length and breadth of the galaxy.
MoviesSFGate

Marvel's 'Black Widow' Crosses $200 Million Globally

Disney’s “Black Widow,” the first Marvel movie to grace theaters in two years, has surpassed a notable box office milestone, hitting $200 million worldwide. For the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a franchise that remains unrivaled at the box office, that would not traditionally be a benchmark worth highlighting. Many of its recent installments, at least the ones released pre-pandemic, have flown past $200 million globally in their opening weekends and climbed to $1 billion with relative ease. But, even as vaccination rates increase and people adapt to the outside world, moviegoing has yet to revert to normalcy. Still, roughly 20% of cinemas in the U.S. remain shuttered and locations in key international territories, including parts of Southeast Asia and Latin America, have closed again to help curb the spread of new variants of COVID-19. That makes otherwise expected achievements worth celebrating.
MoviesDecider

The 10 Best Black Widow Fight Scenes in the MCU

If there were any doubts about Black Widow being the toughest hero in the entire MCU, Black Widow (the movie) erased them. The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a blistering action film that’s more relentless than any other movie in the franchise. When these heroes and villains get hit, you really feel their pain. But that’s exactly the kind of movie that Natasha Romanoff deserves, because no other Marvel hero is as relentless as her.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The movie Black Widow reveals something unknown about the Avengers

The Black Widow movie has confirmed how the people of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe classify the Avengers. Attention SPOILERS. The Avengers from Marvel Studios are the most famous heroes on Earth, they were gathered by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to protect the planet from any threat. The founding members are Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye Y Black widow. Interpreted by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner Y Scarlett Johansson.
Moviesgotowncrier.com

‘Black Widow’ Is A Worthy Addition To Marvel’s Movie Universe

One way we know the pandemic is waning is the coming of big, new movies. And the “big kahuna” franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has just opened a real winner, Black Widow. Since several of the highest-grossing movies of all time are part of this universe, it finally is time to get back to the movies, although you can pay to see it at home on Disney+ if you have the service. But on the big screen, it is much more fun.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Black Widow’ Actor Says He’s Playing The First Mutant In The MCU

After a long road to release, Scarlett Johansson’s solo Black Widow film was finally released earlier this month to critical and commercial acclaim. The first film in Phase 4 of the MCU, the solo film detailed Natasha Romanoff’s past, as well as giving fans insight into her surrogate family. It also briefly delved into how The Soviet Union/Russia deals with superheroes, and how it too strived to create its own Avengers-like team. In fact, Natasha’s surrogate father Alexei is Red Guardian, Russia’s counterpart to Captain America.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Black Widow’ Initially Featured Tony Stark Moment

Black Widow writer Eric Pearson revealed an early version of the Marvel film’s script featured Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark. Before Black Widow eventually found its way to theaters and Disney Plus, there were rumors that the film was going to feature Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark in a deleted scene from Captain America: Civil War. On ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson confirmed that was the case very early on:
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Black widow has introduced the first mutant of the MCU and you did not know

Black Widow actor Olivier Richters has confirmed that his character is the MCU’s first mutant! (Spoilers notice) Olivier Richters, actor who appears in Black Widow, has confirmed through his intagram account that his character is indeed Ursa Major, the member of the Winter Guard who can transform into a bear. This makes him the MCU’s first mutant!
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The screenwriter of Black Widow felt guilty after writing the post-credits scene

Why did Black Widow screenwriter Eric Pearson feel guilty after writing the film’s post-credits scene? (Spoilers notice) Sometimes a screenwriter sits at a movie premiere and watches a movie that doesn’t really reflect their work. That’s not the case with veteran Marvel screenwriter Eric Pearson, who has been fortunate enough to be intimately involved in projects like Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow, she spent time on set and in rehearsals for both films, allowing her to write better for stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbor, and Rachel Weisz.
MoviesJournal & Topics

‘Black Widow’ Does Character Justice

“Black Widow” (133 min., Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense sci-fi action and violence, thematic elements, and some language). 8 out of 10. The Black Widow superhero character was introduced in “Iron Man 2” in 2010 as Tony Stark’s new sexy secretary. Pepper Potts wasn’t too happy about that, but it opened the door for Scarlett Johansson to inhabit this iconic character and become a member of The Avengers. At this time, that group was only a glimmer. The first Avengers movie didn’t come out until 2012. And now over 10 years later, Black Widow has her own movie — her own backstory much like Captain America and Thor — regarded as one of the more popular superheroes that make up The Avengers.
MoviesBeach Beacon

Movie review: Black Widow

Upon reflection, I realize that Black Widow may well have been my first childhood crush. In the very least, she was certainly among the first comic book characters to both capture my attention and affection. I arrived at that conclusion because I can recall the moment I fell in love with Natalia Alianovna "Natasha" Romanova, aka Natasha Romanoff: It happened in late 1974 when I read the reprint story "... And to all a Goodnight," written by Roy Thomas, in the Marvel Treasury Special “Giant Superhero Holiday Grab-Bag.”
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Kevin Feige Addresses Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ MCU Future

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige talked about what the future has in store for Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine after Black Widow. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is the latest star who has been added to Marvel Studios’ arsenal. She first appeared in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and returned in Black Widow‘s post-credits scene to set the stage for the Hawkeye series.
Moviesbeverlypress.com

‘Black Widow’ bites but it’s a far overdue solo film

Get used to the term legacy. For the Marvel Cinematic Universe to outlive the original A-listers’ expiring contracts, this is the way. Comics fans know the term well: it’s the process of passing a superhero identity – legacy – onto a new character. While “Black Widow” delivers a splendid film all about a titular character introduced in 2010, it also introduces the next spy who will pepper various Marvel stories in the following years.
Moviesthatshelf.com

Black Widow Interview: Olga Kurylenko Talks Playing the MCU’s Newest Villain

That Shelf News Editor/Senior Critic Victor Stiff has a spoiler-filled chat with Black Widow star Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace, Oblivion) about her role in the MCU’s latest entry. Check out That Shelf’s Black Widow review here. Black Widow is currently available in theatres and on Disney+ with Premier Access.

Comments / 0

Community Policy